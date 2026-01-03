North College Hill High School names Tyler Williams as its head football coach

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — The New Year has brought a significant offseason storyline to Greater Cincinnati high school football during the first weekend of 2026.

North College Hill High School named Tyler Williams as its head football coach Saturday morning.

Williams, the Taft head coach the past five seasons, led Taft to an 11-1 record in 2025. The Senators were a Division IV regional semifinalist this past season.

"Coach Williams will lead the NCH Trojans football program with passion and purpose," North College Hill City Schools said in a news release. "Combining elite playing experience with proven coaching success to build a championship culture rooted in accountability, excellence and opportunity within the community."

NCH said Williams is the leader it sought to lead the football program.

"We are excited to welcome Coach Williams and his family to our NCH Trojans community," the school district said in a release. "Coach Williams’ leadership, knowledge of the game and commitment to student-athletes make him the perfect fit for our football program."

Williams said he loves Taft and feels blessed to coach so many successful teams at the Cincinnati Public Schools program. He just saw NCH as an opportunity to help others and also his family in the process.

Williams plans to meet the NCH team next week.

"I just think it was time," Williams said. "It's a great opportunity that presented itself."

Williams, the all-time coaching wins leader in Taft football history, led Taft to a 52-12 record overall since 2021.

Taft had an undefeated regular season (10-0) in 2025 for the first time in program history. Williams led the Senators to their first regional title and state Final Four appearance in 2024. He has earned numerous coaching awards.

"Excited to work with Coach Williams and his family," North College Hill athletic director Rayshawn Walton said. "He has a proven track record. A very impressive resume and a very extensive background."

Williams succeeds former NCH coach Greg Conwell. Conwell was the Southwest District Division V Coach of the Year and MVC Gray Division Coach of the Year this past season. NCH had an 8-3 record in 2025 and the Trojans were a playoff team. Conwell told WCPO 9 Sports Dec. 5 he would not return as the NCH coach.

Williams will oversee all aspects of the football program, including player development, coaching staff decisions, and fostering a positive team culture both on and off the field.

Williams is looking forward to helping the North College Hill community excel in football and beyond. Williams had 34 Taft student-athletes sign with college programs during his five seasons with the Senators.

Williams has a position within the North College Hill High School building, too.

"There is no limit to see how this program can be," Williams said of NCH. "I'm excited for that opportunity and challenge."

Williams, who owns Run BY U Sports Performance and Personal Fitness in Mount Healthy, has helped several athletes over the years in Greater Cincinnati including Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.

The coaching success on the football field is significant for Williams, a former Colerain star.

In August 2025, Williams earned the most head coaching wins in Taft football program history after the Senators’ 37-0 win over visiting Jeffersonville in the season opener at Stargel Stadium.

Taft had an 11-0 record for the first time in program history this past season.

"Taft would like to thank Coach Tyler Williams for his leadership, dedication, and commitment to Taft Football and our community," the Taft athletic department said in a statement. "His impact on our student-athletes extends far beyond the field, and his contributions will remain a part of Taft’s legacy for years to come. We are truly grateful for everything he has done for our program and wish him nothing but success in his next chapter."

The Taft football head coaching position was posted internally Friday and will be open to the public Jan. 9, according to Taft athletic director Austin Gullett. The position will stay open for 10 days and close on Jan. 23. Gullett said the plan is to have the next head coach named by early February.

Taft was a Division IV state semifinalist with a 12-3 record in 2024. In 2023, Taft had a 9-3 record. The Senators were 11-3 in 2022 and 9-2 in 2021.

Williams, a 2011 Colerain graduate, played at the University of Akron and professionally in the Indoor Football League (IFL). He was named the Taft coach in February 2021.

Prior to Taft, Williams had been Colerain’s offensive coordinator for two seasons.

Prior to that, he coached the running backs and punt returners at St. Xavier in 2017 and 2018. Williams was also the Colerain quarterbacks and running backs coach in 2016. He has coached teams that won Greater Miami Conference and Greater Catholic League championships.

Williams earned several accomplishments as a high school, college and pro player. He earned several individual honors in high school and had a 30-5 record at Colerain during a time that included him playing quarterback and running back.

According to the NCH release, Williams rushed for 3,815 yards (Colerain's all-time career rushing leader) and 48 touchdowns (Coleran's all-time career touchdown leader), adding 11 passing touchdowns, and helping lead the Colerain to three GMC championships. He earned all-area, all-conference, all-district and all-state honors. He also earned MVP honors at the prestigious Big 33 Game.

This upcoming season marks yet another chapter in his football journey. North College Hill opens the season Aug. 21 against visiting St. Bernard-Elmwood Place.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter