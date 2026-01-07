Undefeated Lakota West boys basketball team ranked No. 23 nationally by MaxPreps

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The undefeated Lakota West boys basketball team is ranked No. 23 nationally by MaxPreps this week.

The Firebirds, ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps (regardless of divisions), have a 10-0 record for the first time in program history, according to Lakota West statistician and historian Bob Ashby.

Lakota West, a 2025 Division I state semifinalist, is one win away from tying the program record for most consecutive wins (11) which was set during the 1999-2000 season.

Lakota West is the only Ohio boys basketball team ranked in the MaxPreps Top 50 list this season.

“Great kids,” Lakota West coach Kelven Moss said before Tuesday's practice. “It’s always easy when you got good kids that are extremely connected and enjoy playing with each other. So they’re a fun group to coach. They’re hard-working. Every day that I come in here, I’m excited to be around them.”

The Firebirds have proven their accolades with success against a rugged schedule. Lakota West won the 2025 Junior Orange Bowl Classic Boys Bracket Championship in Florida in late December.

This past Sunday, the Firebirds traveled to Lima Senior and persevered through a partisan home crowd to defeat the elite Division II team, 68-66.

“We have a motto, ‘Stacking Bricks,’” Moss said. “So every day we’re just stacking bricks toward that third season that we’re trying to get to which is the tournament. And we’re keeping it straight ahead. We’re chopping wood. We’re stacking bricks. All the cliché things that you say just to stay focused. And they’re locked in.”

The Firebirds have exhibited high-energy defense, balanced scoring and the ability to rise to the moment against elite competition.

Multiple players have competed at a high level all season. Junior 6-foot-4 guard Bryce Curry scored a season-high 22 points in the win at Lima Senior this past Sunday. Curry averages 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals.

Junior 6-3 guard Joshua Tyson scored 10 points and had eight assists and five rebounds this past Sunday.

“I think we’re the best team in Ohio,” Tyson said. “Confidently saying that — 10-0. Great start.”

Tyson averages 16.7 points, five assists and nearly four rebounds.

“Having Bryce beside me, it helps me a lot,” Tyson said. “There is another high-level (NCAA) Division I prospect right beside me so we’re pushing each other every day.”

Curry and Tyson have been staples to the Lakota West program the past few seasons. Their leadership and character resonate significantly within the program.

“It’s so insane to see two great kids come from two great families — the family support is pushing them 100% — these dudes don’t miss any workouts unless they are going on college visits,” Moss said. “And they come in here ready to lead every single day. They understand they’re the leaders. The team understands that they’re leaders. That’s what I love about the maturity of the group. There’s no competition. It’s all about completing each other.”

Senior guard Tyson Davis — the only senior in the regular rotation — junior 6-6 forward Roman Combs and sophomore guard Andre Richardson are also in the starting lineup and provide key roles to the team.

Regardless of the spotlight, the Firebirds are committed to a journey they hope is completed at University of Dayton Arena in March.

Lakota West (10-0, 5-0 Greater Miami Conference) plays host to Fairfield (4-6, 1-4 GMC) Friday night as the regular season encounters the halfway point.

“Every time we have a home game the seats are filled,” Tyson said. “Just seeing West Chester come out really supporting us and our dream is pretty big.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter