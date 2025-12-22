'Joy to my heart' | Moeller star defensive lineman Christian Harris says family inspires him

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller senior defensive lineman Christian Harris signed with Wake Forest University earlier this month, and the celebration hasn’t subsided.

Thomas and Brandy Harris – Christian’s parents – still speak of the joy that the NCAA early signing day ceremony brought to their hearts. The smiles in the photos paint a portrait of how proud the couple is of their son.

“Honestly, I had no words,” Thomas said. “I’m just living through him right now. I’m just seeing everything that he has done. The things that I actually dreamed of doing but I couldn’t do.”

Thomas, 47, was diagnosed with Osgood-Schlatter Disease when was young. He was diagnosed with Blount’s Disease when was he was 12. At 14 years old, he had surgery. And years later, his right leg was amputated.

“He had dreams of living what I’m doing right now and to be honest with you I really just want to make him proud,” Christian said. “I know he doesn’t want me to do anything for him, but I am going to make sure I take care of him and my mom. And that’s the best thing I can do for them.”

Christian, a three-star recruit, is a top-70 player overall in the state’s 2026 class by the 247 Sports Composite. A Division I second team all-state selection, Christian, a Moeller captain, won the Greater Catholic League South Division Defensive Lineman of the Year for a second straight season.

WATCH: The Harris family talks about what it meant to see Christian sign with Wake Forest

"It brought joy to my heart," Thomas said of watching Christian play football at Moeller. "Just to see a young man explode the way he did on the football field. I have no words - just so proud of him."

That pride is evident throughout the Harris family, including Thomas, Brandy and Christian's sister Carine, a Mount Notre Dame basketball player.

As Christian walked onto the field for each game this football season, he said he would take time to find where his family was in the stadium. Thomas wasn’t shy about giving advice during games and also attended practices.

“Even though I’m in this wheelchair, I’m still very protective of my family,” Thomas said. “Just being there to see him go to the next level. It’s a lot of people that came from his class in this city that really didn’t make it. And to see him make it out of the trenches against all odds – I’m just proud of him.”

Jacob Gath/Moeller Moeller senior defensive lineman Christian Harris signed with Wake Forest University earlier this month.

Christian was known for his defensive prowess throughout the season for Moeller (8-4).

"He was the heart and soul for us on defense," Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said.

However, the family said their favorite moment occurred when Christian was on offense in late September against visiting La Salle.

Christian caught a short-yardage touchdown pass from senior quarterback Matt Ponatoski in the third quarter of Moeller’s 42-7 win. The family saved the video clip from that scoring play.

“I watch it a lot,” Christian said with a smile.

Thomas, proudly wearing a Wake Forest long-sleeved shirt, said he's looking forward to watching Christian at home games in Winston-Salem next season. Thomas and Brandy have vowed to attend as many games as possible throughout the season.

“Mom and Dad will find a way to get there,” Brandy said. “I will put a car on the road in a minute. We’ve already made a discussion. We’ve already talked to Wake Forest ... I need that football schedule because I need to go in and start making reservations.”

Christian said he's grateful for his family’s support.

“A lot of people in college – their family doesn’t get to watch them play,” Christian said. “Just for my parents to come see me play at Wake Forest, which is six hours away, that means a lot to me.”

He said he's felt at home with the Wake Forest coaching staff since he visited and then verbally committed to the program this past June.

Christian told us he's interested in studying business and would like to operate a homeless shelter one day.

"I always had a heart for people, especially homeless people, and just helping any way possible," Christian said. "I feel like every person should have another chance and get the help that they need in order to become the person they want to be."

