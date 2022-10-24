Pike County murder trial: Jake Wagner to testify, but opted out of recording

WAVERLY, Ohio — Jake Wagner is in the courthouse Monday morning to testify against his brother as the murder trial of his brother entered its seventh week of testimony. He opted out of being recorded by media, so his testimony will not be seen by anyone outside of the courtroom.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

NOTE: Camera and audio may occasionally drop during the stream. Per judge's order, witnesses may opt out of being recorded during this trial.

LIVE: Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV continues

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

Jake pleaded guilty to the murders in April 2021, accepting a deal from the state.

In exchange for Jake's testimony in the trials of any family members who face a jury, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss the possibility of the death penalty for himself, his parents, Angela and Billy, and his brother, George Wagner IV, all of whom face similar charges in connection to the killings.

In addition to pleading guilty to all eight counts of aggravated murder, which is punishable by life imprisonment, Wagner admitted guilt to:

Felony conspiracy

Aggravated burglary

Unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance

Tampering with evidence

Forgery

Unauthorized use of property

Interception of wire and oral communications

Obstruction of justice

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, Hanna May Rhoden, who was 13 when their relationship began

Jake and Hanna Rhoden began dating when she was 13, prosecutors said. She became pregnant by 20-year-old Wagner at 15 and gave birth to a daughter. When the relationship ended and Hanna began seeing another man, with whom she conceived her second child, Wagner began to pressure her about custody over their daughter and allegedly pressured Hanna to put his name on her second child's birth certificate, even though he was not the father.

In a court document, prosecutors wrote that Wagner threatened, chased and strangled Hanna, threatening to kill her and "put her body where it would never be found."

Jake's family allegedly drew up custody documents that she refused to sign. She wrote in one Facebook message: "(I'll) never sign papers ever. They will have to kill me first.”

She didn't send the message to any of the Wagners, but they saw it. They had already been monitoring Facebook accounts connected to the Rhodens, in some cases hacking in and using the accounts without their owners' knowledge.

Four months after she wrote the message, Hanna and seven of her family members were found dead.

