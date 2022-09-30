LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Testimony resumes after cancelation for illness

Watch Now
Doral Chenoweth/Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dis
Sep 16, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; Under heavy security, George Wagner IV, 30, is led out of the Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Friday, Sept 16, 2022. Four of the men in this picture work for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections team that transports high-value inmates. Wagner is charged with 22 counts, eight of them aggravated murder, in connection with the deaths of seven members of Pike County's Rhoden family and one future member on April 21-22, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch
Posted at 9:04 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 09:04:30-04

WAVERLY, Ohio — The trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 resumed Friday, after proceedings were canceled the day before for a reported illness.

George Wagner IV — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

NOTE: Camera and audio may occasionally drop during the stream. Per judge's order, witnesses may opt out of being recorded during this trial.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

