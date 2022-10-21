LIVE: Pike County murder trial: Jake Wagner's ex-wife testifies in trial of George Wagner IV

Watch Now
George Wagner IV, sits alone at the defense table as prosecutors and his defense team sidebar with Judge Randy Deering during his trial Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016. Wagner’s brother Jake Wagner and mom, Angela Wagner, have already pleaded guilty and been sentenced. George’s dad, George “Billy” Wagner III will go on trial in 2023. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
WAVERLY, Ohio — The sixth week of the Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV concluded its sixth week on Friday with more evidence presented from the prosecution.

George — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." The family's bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

