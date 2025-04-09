Mason names CJ Fleming as its boys basketball coach, pending board approval

MASON, Ohio — Mason High School named CJ Fleming its new head boys' basketball coach Wednesday morning, pending board of education approval.

Fleming was the Badin boys' basketball coach for the past two seasons, leading the Rams to two regional semifinal appearances. Badin announced Tuesday afternoon that Fleming resigned to pursue a new opportunity at another school.

"Coach Fleming is a dynamic leader who understands how to build a team culture rooted in hard work, accountability, and growth," Mason athletic director Scott Stemple said in a statement. "He's not only a great basketball mind but an educator who truly connects with student-athletes."

Fleming succeeds former Mason coach Adam Toohey. The Mason athletic department announced March 22 that Toohey would step away from the program after three seasons. Mason had a 4-19 record overall this season, including 3-13 in the Greater Miami Conference.

In a statement, Fleming thanked the Mason administration for the opportunity. Fleming officially begins his role this spring, with off-season training and program planning underway.

"I am incredibly thrilled to get started and thankful to be in one of the best conferences in the state, in the GMC," Fleming said. "With a big returning core from last year, we are going to get to work immediately to uphold the standard and culture of Mason Basketball. I could not be more excited to be a part of Mason Basketball. Go, Comets!"

Fleming arrives at the GMC program after he led Badin to a 35-18 record over the past two seasons.

The Rams (19-7, 7-3 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed division in 2024-25) were a Division III regional semifinalist this past season. Fleming was named a GCL Co-Ed coach of the year with Alter's Eric Coulter.

Badin (16-11, 4-6 in 2023-24) was a Division II regional semifinalist in 2024.

Fleming, the son of former longtime La Salle basketball coach Dan Fleming and the younger brother of St. Xavier coach Ryan Fleming, was named the Badin coach in March 2023.

CJ Fleming, a 2017 La Salle High School graduate, arrived at Badin after being a freshman boys' basketball head coach and varsity assistant at Oak Hills during the 2022-23 season.

Fleming inherited a Badin program that had three consecutive losing seasons, including a 6-18 mark in 2022-23 after an 0-8 start.

In addition to his coaching success, Fleming has served as a social studies teacher for grades 9-12 at Badin. He previously coached at Oak Hills High School, leading the first-year team to a 17–5 record and serving as a varsity assistant.

Fleming played at Bellarmine University, where he was a three-year captain and point guard for the Knights from 2017 to 2022. He was also named the Atlantic Sun Scholar-Athlete of the Year during his college career as a fifth-year senior.

