OHSAA to sanction girls flag football state championship starting in spring 2026

CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Thursday afternoon that it will sanction a state championship in girls flag football starting in spring 2026.

The announcement was made at a news conference in Canton alongside representatives from the National Football League, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"This will take the sport to the next level and give girls the opportunity not just in Cincinnati and Cleveland to play the sport that a lot of girls love," said Mike Sebastian, who is the head coach of the reigning state champion Badin Rams. "This will help take our program and others to the next level by making scheduling and finding competition easier and more available."

OHSAA executive director Doug Ute and the OHSAA staff have met with Ohio flag football leaders for several years.

There are 80 high school teams in Ohio, with that number expected to grow. There are 20 local teams in Greater Cincinnati, according to the Bengals.

“This is an incredible day for the state of Ohio, the sport of football and most importantly the young women who have dreamed of this moment,” said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn in a statement. “On behalf of the Cincinnati Bengals, I want to thank the Ohio High School Athletic Association, athletic directors, players, coaches, referees and every single advocate who helped make today possible. Flag football is more than a sport — it’s a platform for teamwork, leadership, development and community. The Bengals are proud to support the growth of flag football and celebrate this historic milestone.”

While it won’t be fully sanctioned in Ohio yet, the OHSAA and the NFL are counting Ohio as the 17th state to add girls flag football.

"This sport is set to grow exponentially over the next few seasons, and I am glad to be in it from the beginning," Sebastian said. "This is a great opportunity for everyone."

In 2024, the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association added girls flag football to its membership and representation. Flag football will be included as a new sport in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“We are pleased that the OHSAA Board of Directors has approved girls flag football as a sponsored sport with a championship event,” Ute said in a statement. “Flag football is growing rapidly and we look forward to working closer with teams, coaches and schools to help that growth. The Browns, Bengals and NFL have already put in so much work to promote the game and bring us to this moment to welcome girls flag football to the OHSAA.”

Girls flag football will continue to be a spring sport. This past spring, the Browns and Bengals each conducted regional girls flag football high school tournaments.

In May, Badin High School won the inaugural girls flag football state tournament over Willoughby South High School. The state final was played in Massillon.

"We cannot thank the Bengals and Browns enough," Sebastian said. "Their support was instrumental in getting this sport in the same ways they have in the past. They are amazing organizations and this has truly been a dream come true for many of these girls."

Dates for competition and the 2026 state tournament will be determined in the near future.

ESPN, ABC, Disney and the NFL will provide coverage of this weekend’s NFL Flag Championships presented by Toyota, spanning 33 hours from Friday through Sunday. ESPN will showcase 15 games from the girls high school division, including the national championship game on Sunday.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter