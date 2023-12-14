'It's kind of all that we've known': Coaching basketball is interwoven within the Fleming family

CINCINNATI — The voices of two of the newest Greater Catholic League basketball coaches sound very familiar in practice.

St. Xavier coach Ryan Fleming and his younger brother, Badin coach CJ Fleming, instruct their respective teams with a no-nonsense intentionality.

Their love of the game can be traced back to their parents, former longtime La Salle coach Dan Fleming and his wife, Lissa — both of whom were Northern Kentucky University basketball standouts in the 1980s.

Lexi Fleming, Dan and Lissa's daughter, is a senior guard at Bowling Green.

"It's just a big deal in our house," Dan Fleming said. "It's just interwoven within the family."

Basketball continues to be the common language even as Ryan and CJ have their own young families.

Provided The Fleming family is close on and off the basketball court.

"It's kind of all that we've known," CJ Fleming said.

That's what makes this season so special. The 25-year-old CJ and 31-year-old Ryan are about 20 miles apart during practices and home games.

And yet, the brothers — both of whom live in Monfort Heights — talk on the phone daily about their teams, exchanging advice.

"It is really cool to think about," CJ said. "And to be able to go through it with someone has been very rewarding."

Ryan, an intervention specialist, said teaching and coaching at St. X is a "dream" opportunity. CJ took a business class on his first day at Bellarmine University but quickly switched to education, knowing it was his future.

That desire to teach and coach is evident to Dan Fleming, 61, who has watched the bond develop between his sons. A two-time state champion with the Lancers, Fleming was known for his intensity on the sideline during his 27 years as head coach.

"It's just a great thing," Dan said. "They're getting to follow their passion — what they really have a love for, what they really get to enjoy."

CJ and Ryan were star players at La Salle and competed in college. CJ earned his varsity head coaching position with Badin in March. Ryan, a former Summit Country Day coach, was named the St. X coach in May.

"I remember when Ryan was interviewing at Summit, I talked to (athletic director) Greg Dennis," Dan said. "I got the sense he was worried (Ryan) was going to be like me, which probably wouldn't fly too well at Summit. I said, 'Greg, Ryan's very intense, very demanding. But he doesn't act like a lunatic like I do or anything.' So I think that put Greg Dennis at ease a little bit."

What isn't putting the family at ease is when St. X travels to Badin on Jan. 2. Dan and Lissa see the matchup as a glass-half-full or half-empty scenario.

"Obviously, I look at it as, well, we got to win on Jan. 2," Dan said. "She looks at it like somebody's got to lose on Jan. 2. It'll be fine."

Ryan and CJ are the first to admit there is plenty to work on before the calendar flips to 2024. Still, they know the game is an interesting storyline. Each coach wants to keep his respective team in the moment.

"It'll be nice to talk to your brother during warm-ups versus another coach but I don't know if we'll keep doing this," Ryan said.

Regardless of the outcome, Dan said his family is very proud of Ryan and CJ as coaches and educators — and how they've embraced each respective school. He hopes each of them discovers the joy he had during his long coaching career.

"I see both of them really liking St. X and really liking Hamilton Badin," Dan Fleming said. "Hopefully the basketball part is a cherry on top that they do well and advance far into the tournament."

