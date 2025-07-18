Moeller High School football team ranked No. 35 nationally by MaxPreps this preseason

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Moeller High School football team is ranked No. 35 nationally in the 2025 Preseason MaxPreps Top 100.

Moeller (14-2 record in 2024) was the Division I state runner-up in December. The Crusaders open this season against visiting Princeton (10-3) in a 4 p.m. game Aug. 23 at West Clermont.

They are the highest-ranked Ohio football team in the MaxPreps Top 100 this preseason. Akron Archbishop Hoban is ranked No. 44, while Lakewood St. Edward is No. 79.

Moeller is led by several players, including senior quarterback Matt Ponatoski, who is the reigning Ohio Mr. Football, Gatorade Ohio player of the year and MaxPreps Ohio player of the year.

Ponatoski, who threw for 4,217 yards and 57 touchdowns last season, is verbally committed to the University of Kentucky for football and baseball.

Moeller also features senior tight ends Cooper McCutchan (North Carolina verbal commit) and Sam Hamilton (West Virginia). Senior defensive lineman Christian Harris is verbally committed to Wake Forest.

Mater Dei (Santa, Calif.) is ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps. Mater Dei features former Withrow wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., who is a five-star player by the 247 Sports Composite and an Ohio State verbal commit.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association football season starts official practice Aug. 1. The season begins the week of Aug. 18 with the first Friday night being Aug. 22.

The OHSAA said in May that 706 schools plan to participate in 11-man football this season.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter