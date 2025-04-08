Badin High School boys basketball coach CJ Fleming steps down after two seasons

HAMILTON, Ohio — Badin High School boys basketball coach CJ Fleming has resigned from his position to pursue a new opportunity at another school.

“Coach Fleming made valuable contributions to the Badin boys basketball program, leading the team to back-to-back district championships during his two years here,” the Badin athletic department wrote in a news release.

“His dedication to the development of our student-athletes, both on and off the court, has been deeply appreciated. We thank him for his service and wish him and his family the best in his future endeavors.”

The Rams (19-7, 7-3 Greater Catholic League Co-Ed division in 2024-25) were a Division III regional semifinalist this past season. Fleming was named a GCL Co-Ed coach of the year with Alter’s Eric Coulter.

Badin (16-11, 4-6 in 2023-24) was a Division II regional semifinalist in 2024.

“I would like to thank (athletic director) Geoff Melzer, (principal) Patrick Keating and (school president) Brian Pendergest for the incredible opportunity to lead Badin the last two years,” Fleming wrote in a text message to WCPO 9 Sports.

“Over the two years, our guys have put Badin basketball back on the map and made everyone involved proud. The support from alumni, family and the community was incredible over our two district championship runs and I will be forever thankful for the Badin community.”

Fleming, the son of former longtime La Salle basketball coach Dan Fleming and the younger brother of St. Xavier coach Ryan Fleming, was named the Badin coach in March 2023.

CJ Fleming, a 2017 La Salle High School graduate, arrived at Badin after being a freshman boys basketball head coach and varsity assistant at Oak Hills during the 2022-23 season.

Fleming inherited a Badin program that had three consecutive losing seasons, including a 6-18 mark in 2022-23 after an 0-8 start.

Fleming played at Bellarmine University, where he was a three-year captain and point guard for the Knights during his career from 2017-2022. He was also named the Atlantic Sun Scholar Athlete of the Year during his college career as a fifth-year senior.

Badin said in a news release it is searching for a new head coach who will uphold its Catholic values and continue to build upon the strong tradition of the basketball program.

Interested applicants should email Melzer (gmelzer@badinhs.org) and assistant athletic director Nick Browning (nbrowning@badinhs.org). The application deadline is April 14.

