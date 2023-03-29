'He is a high basketball IQ guy': Badin names former La Salle star CJ Fleming as its new boys basketball coach

HAMILTON, Ohio — Badin High School named CJ Fleming as its new head boys basketball coach on Wednesday afternoon.

Fleming, a 2017 La Salle High School graduate, was the Oak Hills freshman boys basketball head coach this past season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be at a program like Badin,” Fleming told the school in a news release. “As someone who comes from a family that has been involved in Catholic school athletics and coaching, coming to a place like Badin, with its academic reputation and athletic success, I’m really happy to be here.”

Fleming steps in for Pat Kreke, a 1975 Badin graduate and a member of the Badin Athletic Hall of Fame. Kreke retired after four years on the Badin High School staff, the last two seasons as the head coach. The Rams were 6-18 overall including 1-9 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed division.

“We are really excited to have CJ lead our boys’ basketball program,” Badin athletic director Geoff Melzer said. “He has the maturity and presence about him that screams ‘winner.’ He is a high basketball IQ guy who will help lead our young men on and off the court.”

Fleming, 24, teaches social studies at Delhi Middle School but will transition into teaching the same subject at Badin for the 2023-24 school year.

Fleming served as an assistant coach and head freshman coach for the Oak Hills boys’ basketball program under veteran head coach Mike Price this past season.

Price has known the Fleming family for years. He coached CJ Fleming in Amateur Athletic Union basketball for one year and has always been impressed with Fleming's work ethic and passion for basketball.

Price said Fleming has excelled with everything in coaching basketball and in the classroom because of his expectations and strong character.

Price noticed Fleming's enthusiasm commitment to the program this past season at Oak Hills.

"He wants to do well," Price said. "He really worked hard for everything."

Badin has had three consecutive losing seasons since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a 6-18 mark in 2022-23 after an 0-8 start. But nine players who saw significant minutes down the stretch are returning, and Badin’s tough season included seven losses by five points or less and two more in overtime.

“First and foremost, our guys are going to play hard,” Fleming said of his basketball philosophy. “It all starts with defense — dive on the floor, take charges and go get the 50-50 balls. All five guys on the court need to be able to guard. We’ll run a motion offense — lots of passing and cutting, less dribbling. We want to have unselfish players who are willing to give up a good shot in order to get a great shot.”

Fleming knows plenty about defense on the basketball court. He is the son of former longtime La Salle coach Dan Fleming. He is the younger brother of Summit Country Day boys basketball coach Ryan Fleming.

CJ Fleming and his wife, Lexy, are expecting their first child in May.

CJ Fleming played at Bellarmine University where he was a three-year captain and point guard for the Knights during his career from 2017-2022. He was also named the Atlantic Sun Scholar Athlete of the Year during his college career as a fifth-year senior.

Fleming's resume impressed the Badin administration in a significant way during its search process.

“We had some excellent candidates and CJ really made a positive impact on the committee,” Badin president Brian Pendergest said. “His knowledge, background and enthusiasm convinced them that he was the right guy to lead the program.”

