Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Mason High School boys basketball coach Adam Toohey stepping away from program

Former Tippecanoe High School coach led Comets for three seasons
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.png
WCPO
Mason boys basketball coach Adam Toohey will step away from the program after three season. Mason will begin its search immediately for the next head coach.
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.png
Posted

MASON, Ohio — The Mason High School athletic department announced Friday that boys basketball coach Adam Toohey will be stepping away from the program.

Toohey was hired inJuly 2022 following the retirement of longtime former head coach Greg Richards. Richards earned 399 wins during his time as the Comets' head coach since the 1995-96 season.

The Comets had 27-43 record over the past three seasons. Mason had a 4-19 record overall this season including 3-13 in the Greater Miami Conference.

Mason had a 7-16 record in the 2023-24 season and the Comets were 16-8 in the 2022-23 season.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Toohey told WCPO 9 Sports Saturday morning. “Thanks for those who’ve been supportive over my time here.”

Toohey, a former Tippecanoe head coach, will continue on the Mason teaching staff as an intervention specialist.

“The Mason Athletic Department and high school administration wish to express their gratitude for Coach Toohey’s leadership and contributions over the past three seasons,” Mason athletic director Scott Stemple said in a news release. “We appreciate his dedication to our student-athletes and the Mason basketball program.”

The search for a new Mason head coach will begin immediately. The position will be posted early next week on AppliTrack.

“We will begin reviewing applicants immediately and continue our process until we fill the position,” Stemple told WCPO 9 Sports. “The timing will be determined based on our pool of qualified candidates that we select to interview.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More sports:
Xavier falls to Illinois 86-73 in first round of NCAA Tournament Boxing legend George Foreman dead at 76 Aiken boys basketball program completes season as Division III state runner-up

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money