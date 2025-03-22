Mason High School boys basketball coach Adam Toohey stepping away from program

MASON, Ohio — The Mason High School athletic department announced Friday that boys basketball coach Adam Toohey will be stepping away from the program.

Toohey was hired inJuly 2022 following the retirement of longtime former head coach Greg Richards. Richards earned 399 wins during his time as the Comets' head coach since the 1995-96 season.

The Comets had 27-43 record over the past three seasons. Mason had a 4-19 record overall this season including 3-13 in the Greater Miami Conference.

Mason had a 7-16 record in the 2023-24 season and the Comets were 16-8 in the 2022-23 season.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Toohey told WCPO 9 Sports Saturday morning. “Thanks for those who’ve been supportive over my time here.”

Toohey, a former Tippecanoe head coach, will continue on the Mason teaching staff as an intervention specialist.

“The Mason Athletic Department and high school administration wish to express their gratitude for Coach Toohey’s leadership and contributions over the past three seasons,” Mason athletic director Scott Stemple said in a news release. “We appreciate his dedication to our student-athletes and the Mason basketball program.”

The search for a new Mason head coach will begin immediately. The position will be posted early next week on AppliTrack.

“We will begin reviewing applicants immediately and continue our process until we fill the position,” Stemple told WCPO 9 Sports. “The timing will be determined based on our pool of qualified candidates that we select to interview.”

