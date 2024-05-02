Mason names Gideon Dudgeon as new girls basketball coach, pending board approval

MASON, Ohio — Mason High School named Gideon Dudgeon Thursday morning as its new girls basketball coach, pending board of education approval.

"It means a ton," Dudgeon said. "I've been here in Mason since 1998. This is where I started coaching."

Dudgeon succeeds former longtime Mason coach Rob Matula,who announced his retirement from the position earlier this school year.

Matula, who earned a 376-98 record in 19 seasons, was named the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Division I girls basketball coach of the year this past season.

Mason earned a 24-3 record this past season and was a Division I regional semifinalist. The Comets won their fourth consecutive Greater Miami Conference title including back-to-back years as outright champions.

Dudgeon said Matula allowed him to give input in everything that impacted the program. He said coaching inspires him to help others.

"It's really the kids," Dudgeon said. "Basketball is the vehicle that inspires them to achieve not only basketball accolades but personal accolades."

Matula led Mason to three regional titles including Division I state runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2016. Mason won 11 district titles under the leadership of Matula.

Dudgeon was a Mason varsity assistant coach for the past five seasons. The Comets had a 111-18 record during that time.

He said he will continue the defensive mindset that is identified with the program.

"I'm a firm believer in not breaking in what's not broke," Dudgeon said.

The Mason coaching staff will be announced at a later time. The Comets are scheduled to open the regular season at Lakota West in November.

Dudgeon was the junior varsity head coach for one season (2018-19) and the middle school head coach for four years.

Prior to Mason, he was the Lakota East head coachfor two years (2016-18) and the Hamilton head coach for one season (2015-16).

Dudgeon turned around a Hamilton program with a 17-7 record after it was 4-19 the year before that. He was named an Associated Press Division I state coach of the year in March 2016.

Dudgeon, a Mason resident since 1998, is completing his eighth year as a computer science teacher at Mason High School. He also coached Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) competition from 2010-14 with All Ohio Xpress with Kelly Peek.

Dudgeon has also coached eighth grade girls basketball at Kings (2014-15) and at Mason (2008-12). He was also the boys basketball junior varsity coach at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy from 2012-14.

He's coached more than 25 players who've earned college basketball opportunities.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter