La Salle High School graduate Devin Taylor selected in the Major League Baseball Draft

CINCINNATI — Indiana University junior outfielder Devin Taylor, a 2022 La Salle High School graduate, was selected 48th overall in the Major League Baseball Draft Sunday night.

Taylor, 21, was selected by The Athletics in the second round as the No. 48 pick overall. He said he didn't have a preference of which team selected him, save for the fact of whichever club offered the best financial deal.

"The draft is just a step in the process," Taylor told WCPO 9 Sports last week. "I still have to go through the farm system just to get up there. That's a part of this process we call baseball in the MLB."

For Taylor's family - including his parents, Carey and Michelle and younger brother, Chandler - it is a moment to forever cherish.

"Just a lot of joy," Taylor said last week. "I'm sure they will be very happy. They have been talking about it the past weeks. It's really good to make them feel proud."

Taylor, a unanimous All-American at Indiana this past season, hit at least 16 home runs in all three seasons and had 229 hits in 655 at-bats, according to IU. His batting average went from .315 to .374 from his freshman to junior seasons.

Taylor was recognized as a first-team selection by Perfect Game, Baseball America and the College Baseball Foundation. He was a second-team pick by D1 Baseball and other outlets. He earned eight All-American honors during his collegiate career.

Taylor helped the Hoosiers earn over 100 wins during his IU career. He made three Big Ten tournaments and two NCAA tournaments. Indiana had seven postseason wins during Taylor's time with the program.

Taylor was recognized by every major college baseball outlet following his junior season. Still, he kept the spotlight in perspective leading into the draft.

"Just another moment in life," Taylor said. "I'm not going to back it too big because I still have a whole way to go to my goals."

Taylor became the third player in program history to be named a unanimous All-American.

"He just gives you a good at-bat all the time," said Jeff Gatch, who is Taylor's agent. "We joke during the season that his bad day is 1-for-3 with a walk. He just doesn't give away at-bats. And when you're talking about over the course of a long season that's how he's able to compile these huge numbers."

On Sunday night, Taylor also represented Greater Cincinnati on a significant baseball stage.

"He's a guy everybody knows," Gatch said. "He's been famous for a while. I know he's super proud of being from Cincinnati. It's great for the whole city."

