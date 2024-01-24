'A dream': After 36 years, Mason's Rob Matula reflects on his memorable coaching career before retiring

MASON, Ohio — Rob Matula has led the Mason High School girls basketball program for nearly 500 games in 19 seasons.

So the Comets coach isn't about to change his style in the final few weeks of the regular season before retiring in March.

"'Practice like a champion today," Matula told the team during practice last week. "'Let's go. Practice to get better today. Come on; don't assume anything.'"

Matula, 57, is leaving nothing to chance in his 36th year of coaching high school basketball overall. While he announced his retirement Dec. 1, he isn't getting too sentimental just yet.

"I still worry about things - worry about my players," Matula said. "I wake up in the middle of the night wondering what can we do better."

That competitiveness is inherent in Matula's drive each season to lead the Comets (14-2), who are ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Division I state media poll.

"I'm sure there are a lot of people that see me on the sidelines getting into a kid holding them accountable for what they're doing," Matula said. "But they don't also see behind the scenes when I'm talking to them one-on-one. When I'm texting them saying, 'Hey trust the process. I'm your biggest fan.'"

The Mason seniors understand the significance of trying to earn a deep postseason tournament run given Matula's upcoming retirement.

"This being his last season coaching, it has a weight," Mason senior forward Becca Sanders said. "It feels like he's a senior with us almost because this is our last year. But, he's been doing this so much longer than we have."

Matula started coaching high school basketball in 1988 to be exact.

He's been a head coach for 26 years overall including two seasons as a boys basketball head coach at Talawanda (1999-2001) and four seasons at Sycamore (2001-05).

But, it's at Mason where his coaching legacy is most known.

Matula has led Mason to three regional titles including Division I state runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2016. Mason has also won 10 district titles.

"It's kind of unbelievable to think back on the successes," Matula said. "But, again it's more about the relationships and the people who I love. They know I love them."

That basketball bond is evident among the coaches, players and alumni who've invested their time and energy into the program.

"He's been the same for the 10 years I've been here," Mason assistant coach Gideon Dudgeon said. "Very consistent, intense - doesn't settle for anything but the girls' best. It's been a great learning experience for me."

Matula's leadership is evident each time the Comets take the floor.

"He's always been committed to coaching here in our district," Mason athletic director Scott Stemple said. "Rob's always done things the right way. His teams have always played hard."

It's that relentless effort and attention to details in practice and games which allows the program to flourish each winter with Matula at the helm.

"I wouldn't enjoy the sport as much if it weren't specifically Mason basketball," Sanders said. "And I credit most of that to him with all the things that he's taught us over the years."

Those lessons of respect for others, perseverance and overall character will carry with the student-athletes and the coaches next season and beyond.

"I feel confident in my staff that's here," Matula said. "That they're going to be able to take it and run with it and definitely continue to be competitive."

Matula wouldn't have it any other way. He plans to travel with his wife, Andi, and spend more time with family. He is grateful to be a part of a larger family with connections from Mason, Sycamore and Talawanda.

"This opportunity to educate and coach has obviously been a dream come true," he said. "I can't thank those people enough who've given me the opportunity to do it. I'll always look back on my coaching and be able to think the relationships that I have is the most special that I brought from the coaching world."

