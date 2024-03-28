Purcell Marian's Jamar Mosley, Mason's Rob Matula earn statewide coaching awards

CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati-area high school girls basketball coaches were named Thursday morning as Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA) coaches of the year in their respective divisions.

Mason coach Rob Matula and Purcell Marian coach Jamar Mosley are the Divisions I and II state coaches of the year, respectively. Keystone's Rocky Houston (Division III) and Loudonville's Tyler Bates (Division IV) also received statewide honors.

Matula, who announced his retirement from the position earlier this school year, earned a 376-98 record in 19 seasons as the Mason girls basketball head coach.

"Anytime you are voted by your peers it's an honor," Matula said. "I'm very thankful for it."

Mason earned a 24-3 record this past season and was a Division I regional semifinalist. The Comets won their fourth consecutive Greater Miami Conference title including back-to-back years as outright champions.

Matula has led Mason to three regional titles including Division I state runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2016. Mason has also won 11 district titles under the leadership of Matula.

Matula earned 457 career wins in 26 years overall as a high school basketball head coach including two seasons with the Talawanda boys basketball program (1999-2001) and four seasons at Sycamore (2001-05).

"Rob has been a great coach and leader of the Mason basketball program," said Adam Priefer, OHSBCA's District 15 director. "He has maintained a high level of excellence for Mason girls basketball."

Mosley, who is also Purcell Marian's co-athletic director, led the Cavaliers to their third consecutive state title this month.

"Jamar Mosley has proven to be a phenomenal leader of young women," said Ricardo Hill, OHSBCA's District 16 director. "His passion and dedication is second to none. He has turned Purcell Marian into a national power in a very short time frame. His teams always reach their full potential, and the players are always very respectful and courteous to their opponents."

Purcell Marian defeated Shaker Heights Laurel 79-52 to capture the Division II state championship March 16 at University of Dayton Arena.

Mosley said receiving the OHSBCA coaching award is a "true honor and and a testament to the hard work of the girls as well as my staff."

Purcell Marian, ranked No. 15 nationally by MaxPreps, earned a 29-1 record this past season including 27 consecutive wins. Purcell Marian became the sixth girls basketball team in state history to win three consecutive state titles.

"The most rewarding part of coaching this state championship team was witnessing the growth, dedication and teamwork of the players throughout the season," Mosley said. "Seeing them come together, overcome challenges and achieve their goals with a target on their back day in and day out was remarkable."

Purcell Marian, which has four consecutive trips to the state Final Four, also won the 2023 Division II state title, 2022 Division III state title and was a 2021 Division III state semifinalist.

Mosley has has 162-28 record in seven seasons at Purcell Marian. The program has won six district titles and four regional championships with Mosley's leadership.

"I enjoy coaching because of the opportunity it provides to mentor and guide young athletes, helping them develop not only as players but also as individuals," Mosley said. "The relationships built, the lessons learned, and the joy of seeing our program succeed makes this a rewarding experience."

Purcell Marian principal Andy Farfsing enjoyed hearing the news of Mosley's award.

"Simply put, I couldn't be more proud of Jamar Mosley," Farfsing said. "His impeccable work ethic, combined with his commitment and dedication to educating our student-athletes the way that he does is truly outstanding among all. We are lucky to have coach Mosley as both our colleague and our head coach."

