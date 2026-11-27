CINCINNATI — From the Thanksgiving Day parade to the NFL, Fiona the hippo continues to be honored around the nation after her passing.

Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter announced Friday that he is wearing special Fiona cleats on Sunday for the Bengals' matchup against the New Orleans Saints. This is the Bengals' first home game since Fiona's death.

Carter is wearing the cleats as part of the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative, where players, coaches and staff wear custom cleats to showcase causes and nonprofits they support and care about.

In a video the Cincinnati Bengals posted on social media, Carter unboxed the cleats for the first time. The custom cleats are purple with Fiona's face painted on them. They also have Hippo Cove written on them.

WATCH: Barrett Carter unveils his Fiona cleats

The 24-year-old linebacker, who has been with Cincinnati since he was selected by the Bengals in the 2025 NFL draft, said he had spent a lot of time with Fiona at the zoo.

Carter said that hearing of Fiona's death was "heartbreaking" for him.

"I'm glad that I can wear these cleats in honor of her and just show my support, my continued support and know that we're always going to be thinking of her," Carter said.

WATCH: More about how the zoo's medical team tried to help save Fiona's life

Cincinnati Zoo says hat caused intestinal blockage that led to Fiona’s death

Fiona, who had inspired millions since she was born prematurely in 2017, died Nov. 19 after swallowing a knit hat that was flung into her habitat.

Since her death, fans have flocked to the Cincinnati Zoo to mourn Fiona, leaving flowers, candles and watermelon — one of her favorite snacks.

The Cincinnati Zoo has also made several changes to Hippo Cove in the wake of Fiona's death, including the addition of netting and the removal of ceiling fans.

RELATED | Eyewitness recounts what happened when hat landed in Fiona's hippo habitat at Cincinnati Zoo

The U.S. Senate also unanimously approved a resolution recognizing the beloved Cincinnati Zoo hippo and the people who cared for her.

"Fiona was a symbol of resilience, of perseverance, and we are going to miss her in Cincinnati," said Sen. Bernie Moreno, who introduced the resolution. "The people who come to our city, our state that now don't have Fiona... it's going to leave a hole in the zoo and a hole in their hearts."

The Cincinnati Zoo has said that it is planning a memorial at the zoo for Fiona. Any details about the memorial have yet to be revealed.

The Bengals face the Saints at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.