LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jayden Daniels connected with rookie Antonio Williams on two long pass plays, moving the Commanders 64 yards in 34 seconds to set up Drew Stevens’ 26-yard field goal as time expired, and the Washington Commanders stunned Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 22-20 on Monday night.

After Evan McPherson put the Bengals ahead 20-19 on a 56-yard field goal, Washington got the ball back with 39 seconds left and no timeouts. Daniels hit Williams over the middle for 22 yards, spiked the ball, then found him again for a 42-yard catch-and-run to the Cincinnati 8. The QB spiked it with 5 seconds left and Stevens did the rest.

WATCH: Zac Taylor reflects on tough loss to Commanders

Daniels finished with 283 yards passing, Williams had nine catches for 122 yards, and Stevens was 5 for 5 on field goals as Washington (4-5-1) remained in the NFC East race, two games behind the division-leading New York Giants.

Burrow threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns for AFC North-leading Cincinnati (7-3), but the Commanders largely held in check a Bengals team that had won five straight, scoring 31 points or more each time. Washington’s defense forced Burrow to settle for checkdowns all night.

The dangerous Bengals receiving duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for just seven catches for 74 yards.

Tee Higgins wears a “Fiona the Hippo” shirt into the stadium for tonight’s MNF game against the Washington Commanders. https://t.co/93VA7dykyt — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) November 23, 2026

Washington coach Dan Quinn made another questionable late-game decision when he sent Stevens out on fourth-and-1 to kick a 41-yard field goal with 2:26 left for a 19-17 lead. That left plenty of time for Burrow, who found Mike Gesicki for a 32-yard completion to move the Bengals into field goal range.

A sack pushed the Bengals back, but McPherson nailed the long kick with 46 seconds remaining.

The game got off to a slow start in rainy conditions but opened up in the second half as the teams traded scores throughout the third quarter. Burrow’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Colbie Young put the Bengals ahead 17-10, and the Commanders rallied with three field goals by Stevens.

There was an unexpected stoppage early in the third when the stadium lights went out with the Commanders in the red zone. After a delay that lasted about four minutes, Stevens converted from 36 yards to tie the game at 10-all.

Washington held Cincinnati to three points on its first four drives before Higgins’ 31-yard touchdown catch that made it 10-0. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, activated off injured reserve earlier Monday, scored on a 1-yard run for the Commanders with 12 seconds left before halftime.