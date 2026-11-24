CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday afternoon that 52 players have advanced in the voting process for the Class of 2027.

Selectors will reduce the list of players to 25 when they cast their next ballots. Those results will be announced in about two weeks.

Under the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s revised bylaws, players are no longer distinguished as Modern-Era or Senior.

Former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson and former Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson are among the 52 players.

Ken Anderson was a Class of 2026 finalist. It was Anderson's third time as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. He was also a finalist in 1996 and 1998.

Anderson played all 16 years of his career for the Bengals from 1971 to 1986, was the NFL MVP in 1981 and led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl appearance in 1982. He had four Pro Bowl appearances and 32,838 passing yards and 197 passing touchdowns.

Anderson was inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor in September 2021.

Willie Anderson, a Bengals Ring of Honor member, was a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for five consecutive years.

Anderson was a four-time Pro Bowl player and three-time All-Pro selection from 1996 to 2008.

Anderson was selected No. 10 overall in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Bengals. He played in 195 games, starting 184 of those contests. The All-American from Auburn University surrendered just 16 sacks.

The players advancing in the process are:

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10): Willie Anderson, Lomas Brown, Jahri Evans, Joe Jacoby, Nick Mangold, Logan Mankins, Maurkice Pouncey, Richmond Webb, Steve Wisniewski, Marshal Yanda

QUARTERBACKS (3): Ken Anderson, Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger

RUNNING BACKS (7): Shaun Alexander, Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson, Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters

WIDE RECEIVERS/ENDS/TIGHT ENDS (10): Anquan Boldin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Torry Holt, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Steve Smith Sr., Otis Taylor, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Jason Witten

DEFENSIVE BACKS (8): Rodney Harrison, Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas III, Everson Walls, Darren Woodson

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (8): John Abraham, Geno Atkins, L.C. Greenwood, Jim Marshall, Robert Mathis, Haloti Ngata, Vince Wilfork, Kevin Williams

LINEBACKERS (6): Maxie Baughan, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Karl Mecklenburg, Tommy Nobis, Terrell Suggs

Eventually, 15 candidates will be presented at the selection committee’s annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LXI: 13 players, one coach and one contributor.

While there is no set number of enshrinees for any class, the hall’s selection process bylaws stipulate that between three and seven new members will be selected.

Last week, the Coach Subcommittee selected Bill Belichick as its candidate for the Class of 2027. The Contributor Subcommittee selected Robert Kraft.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2027 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in Los Angeles in February and enshrined next August in Canton.