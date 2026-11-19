CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo's Fiona the hippo, who has inspired millions since she was born prematurely, has died after failing to digest a hat she swallowed in her habitat, the Cincinnati Zoo announced Thursday. She was 9.

"It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency," the zoo announced on social media.

WATCH: Fiona the hippo dies at the Cincinnati Zoo

Cincinnati Zoo's beloved Fiona the hippo dies after swallowing hat thrown into exhibit

Fiona had been under intense watch from the zoo for several days after she swallowed a hat that was accidentally thrown into her habitat, Hippo Cove. The zoo had tried several measures, including a vibration plate, colonoscopy and various medications, to help her digest the hat, but none were successful.

Fiona's team was not able to perform surgery on her due to various reasons.

WATCH: Why is it so hard to perform surgery on a full-grown hippo? A look at Fiona's recovery

Why is it so hard to perform surgery on a full-grown hippo? A look at Fiona's recovery

RELATED | Why is it so hard to perform surgery on a full-grown hippo? A look at Fiona's recovery after swallowing a hat

"The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week," the zoo wrote. "Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover."

"We know everyone in the community will be crushed by this news, as we all are," the zoo continued.

You can read the full post from the zoo below:

Fiona stood as a testament to strength for the Cincinnati community and beyond.

She was born at the Cincinnati Zoo six weeks premature in 2017. Fiona was the first Nile hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 53 years, and she was the first of the species to be scanned in the womb using ultrasound.

Fiona's early life was marked by struggle and hardship.

Less than a month after the ultrasound, Bibi, Fiona's mother, began showing signs of labor. Caretakers observed her methodically, and they grew concerned.

When the hippo keepers went home Jan. 23, 2017, several of them continued their watch via webcam. At about 3 a.m., zookeeper Dan Turoczi saw a webcam image of a baby hippo on the ground and rushed to the zoo.

Newborn hippos usually weigh between 55 and 100 pounds. Fiona was 29 pounds.

WCPO 9 recently spoke with a retired nurse who helped save Fiona's life during her preemie time. Darcy Dolman helped provide Fiona a life-saving IV at 3 weeks old, and Dolman said the kiss from Fiona she received afterwards is one of the most meaningful keepsakes from her career.

RELATED | Retired Cincinnati Children's nurse reflects on the day she helped save Fiona the hippo's life

"She's more than really any hippo. Anybody's going through any difficult challenge, we're thinking about her, thinking, well, Fiona did it, so it's something that all of us can really help. She's really a light force, I think, in looking at challenging times throughout our life," Dolman said.

As Fiona began progressing and hitting health milestones, she also showed signs of development in her self-discovery. When she moved to a bigger bedroom with a mirror in March, she enjoyed her reflection so much she tried to give it a kiss.

Not long after that, she experienced another big milestone, graduating from her own "big kid" pool to her parents' indoor pools.

Zookeepers weren't the only ones rooting for her.

Her story, that cute face and that sassy attitude helped her grow a worldwide fanbase.

From taking her off oxygen to navigating pools of various depths, fans have followed her story in the news and on social media.

As Fiona had grown into a full-size hippo, her family also grew. Bibi gave birth to Fiona's younger brother, Fritz, in 2022.

RELATED | Hello Fritz! Cincinnati Zoo picks name for new baby hippo

Cincinnati Zoo Director David Jenike said the zoo is "in shock at the moment" following Fiona's death.

"We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn't anymore," Jenike said.

Jenike called the efforts from Fiona's care team "heroic."

"They did everything possible, but her body couldn't fight anymore," Jenike said. "She was dearly loved by her Zoo family and countless others around the world. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many."

After Fiona's death, many around Cincinnati are paying their respects to the beloved hippo.

"Fiona was a symbol of perseverance and joy in Cincinnati. She brought smiles to so many faces, from kids to parents to visitors from around the world," Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval wrote on social media. "Our city is heartbroken, but we couldn't be more grateful that she was part of our lives and our community as a whole."

The Cincinnati Bengals, the city's NFL team, also posted a statement saying, "Rest in peace, Fiona. The queen of the Queen City."

Watch our full hour-long special on Fiona's story called "Fiona: The Story So Far"