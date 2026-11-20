CINCINNATI — Flowers, cards, candles — and a watermelon — now fill a memorial outside the Cincinnati Zoo as fans mourn the hippo whose survival story captured the city and a worldwide following.

Fiona the hippo — the 29-pound preemie who wasn't supposed to survive but grew into one of Cincinnati's most beloved icons — died at 9.

Fiona died Thursday after swallowing a knit hat that accidentally ended up in her habitat. The zoo says its veterinarians tried multiple ways to move it through her system, all to no avail.

WATCH: the tributes pour in for Fiona

Cincinnati mourns Fiona the hippo as fans gather at the zoo to say goodbye

For nearly a decade, Fiona wasn't just the hippo people came to see. She was Cincinnati's underdog — the premature baby who defied the odds and became part of the city's identity.

Outside the zoo, flowers, cards, and candles now make up a memorial. People from all over have come to pay their respects, many reemphasizing her survival story and what it meant to them.

"Just shock, really. I mean, after everything she went through as an infant... she just seemed invincible. You know, it just seemed like she was destined to live to be an old, old woman, and we'd come and visit her for decades to come," Olivia Earls said.

Earls brought something different to the memorial: a watermelon.

"I was at Kroger, you know, trying to get flowers, and I look over, and there's a watermelon. And I was like, 'What do you do for a family when they lose somebody? You know, you bring them a casserole.' And I know Fiona loved watermelon... It just seemed like the right thing to do," Earls said.

Six-year-old Bristol Makin from Cheviot has been visiting Fiona since she was a baby. On Thursday, she brought a handwritten note expressing her affection, complete with a drawing.

"Yeah... and I put a heart next to it because I love her," Makin said.

For others, the connection was just as deep.

"I always loved how went to the zoo and saw her all the time," Makin said.

Jeremiah Garvey and his daughter, Kinsley, learned the news just minutes before they walked into the zoo.

"We were actually on our way to see the festival of lights, and someone literally just called us like two minutes before and told us that she had just passed. So we sat outside and cried for a minute, and then we came in and enjoyed the lights," Garvey said.

Kinsley left the zoo holding a stuffed Fiona — a small reminder of the hippo whose survival story captured a city and, eventually, a worldwide following.

"Because it's special about Fiona, because she went to heaven today!" Kinsley said.

Garvey said he hopes people focus on the memories.

"Just remember the memories. Like, it's not about the loss. It's a celebration of life. She fought hard. She lived a good life... Let's celebrate and remember those years," Garvey said.

Zoo staff is asking for time and space to grieve. WCPO will be following the latest on what the zoo and others will be doing to remember Fiona — both on air and online.

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