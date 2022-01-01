WCPO 9 wants you to join us in the holiday spirit for this year's Toy Team 9!

There are multiple ways to give back this season for those who are in need.

First, WCPO 9 is accepting text-to-give donations from November 26 thru December 2. During that time period, simply text WCPO to 50155 to donate.

On November 30, we'll host a phone bank from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call (513) 719-4929 during that time to donate.

WCPO 9 and our parent company's charitable foundation, the Scripps Howard Fund, will match the first $5,000 donated through our phone bank or text-to-give program.

Then on December 3, WCPO 9 anchors and reporters will be at nine Walgreens locations around the Tri-State, accepting toy donations for various charitable organizations around town.

Below is a list of locations we will accept donations and the organization that it supports . Come and drop off or buy a toy between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help those in need: