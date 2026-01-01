Noelle Blumel

When did you start working here?

May 2026

Where else have you worked?

WTOL 11 Toledo, Ohio

Where did you go to college?

Arizona State University

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I grew up an athlete my whole life and found myself through playing sports. Having the ability to still be around sports, work with a team, and tell athletes’ stories is something I’m grateful for.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?

The history and passion behind its sports teams.

All-Time favorites:

Music: '90s Hip-Hop & Rap, alternative/soft rock

Movies: Any John Hughes movie

3 Apps I can't live without:

Instagram, Apple Music, Photos

