CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has added safety measures to its Hippo Cove habitat ahead of its reopening Monday, following Fiona's death last week.

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According to the zoo, the changes include adding a layer of netting above the viewing windows and removing all ceiling fans from the area.

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Zoo officials said the changes were made even though the habitat already met Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) standards.

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Hippo Cove was closed to give keepers space following Fiona’s death, but visitors can now see Fiona’s mother, 27-year-old Bibi, and her 4-year-old brother, Fritz, and 23-year-old Tucker.

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The zoo is asking visitors to secure their belongings and use extra caution near all animal habitats. Anyone who sees an object that does not belong in an animal habitat should notify a zoo staff member immediately.

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The zoo is asking those who want to honor Fiona to show kindness to others instead of sending flowers, food, or material gifts.