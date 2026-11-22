CINCINNATI — After bringing joy to millions, Fiona the hippo will take to the sky above New York City on Thanksgiving.

Fiona — the 29-pound preemie who wasn't supposed to survive but grew into one of Cincinnati's most beloved icons — died at 9 on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

According to a release from Macy's, to mark Fiona's memory, they are inviting the beloved blue hippo back to the parade, which starts Thanksgiving at 8:30 a.m. and runs till noon.

Macy's officials also announced that Macy's has made a donation to the Cincinnati Zoo in Fiona's memory and the Blue Hippo's handlers will wear a purple Fiona patch during the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

MACY'S

John Minchillo/AP Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus plays in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RELATED: Fans flock to the Cincinnati Zoo to mourn Fiona the hippo, leaving flowers, candles and watermelon