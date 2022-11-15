2022 Bengals fan of the year announced with a surprise by Zac Taylor

CINCINNATI — The 2022 Bengals Fan of the Year got the surprise of a lifetime.

The team tricked superfan Phil Amrein into thinking he was going to spend a few hours doing silly promo shoots for the holidays. Instead, head coach Zac Taylor helped create a moment Amrein will never forget.

In a video posted to Twitter, production staff make Amrein pose in various holiday scenarios with the Bengals mascot, including one where he poses as a child on Santa's lap.

Photo by: The Cincinnati Bengals

Staff also make Amrein sing a few holiday songs before asking him to say "Merry Christmas" to the camera in different languages, some of which didn't actually mean "Merry Christmas."

After a few minutes of fun, Zac Taylor walks into the room.

"Do you know that this is all a lie?" Taylor asked before reading a letter Amrein's wife wrote.

"I am nominating the love of my life, my husband of 35 years. Phil Amrein for Bengal Fan of the Year. He is absolutely the most loyal, dedicated, positive and upbeat fan of the team that you can ask for. He always speaks in a positive manner no matter what the score says. Loyalty is a gift, and he is loyal at all times."

After reading the emotional letter, Taylor handed Amrein the game ball.

Photo by: The Cincinnati Bengals

After a quick moment of tears, Amrein accepted the one-of-a-kind gift and thanked the team.

"This is really really cool. I'm absolutely blown away," he said.

Watch the full video here:

A superfan and bilingual Christmas caroler all in one 😂 Congrats to Phil Amrein for being selected as our 2022 Fan of the Year! pic.twitter.com/s8JZdGEi2y — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 14, 2022

READ MORE

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins treats family to free birthday meal

Bengals captain Sam Hubbard launches 'Hubbard's Cupboard' initiative to help Mt. Healthy students

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow lead the NFL in social media