Tanya O'Rourke anchors the 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts. She is always looking to tell Positively Cincinnati stories.

torourke@wcpo.com

513 852-4071

Tanya is a multiple Emmy Award-winning News Anchor and Reporter for WCPO-TV in Cincinnati. As a lifelong Cincinnati resident, Tanya’s focus has been on stories that impact her hometown. She has worked at WCPO for 29 years, starting as a weekend assignment editor and working her way up to being Senior News Anchor.

Among the many stories that she is proud of is the documentary about the night 11 people were killed outside a concert at what was then called Riverfront Coliseum. That documentary, "The Night That Changed Rock," featured for the first time on television, interviews with members of the band, The Who, Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and the band's manager, Bill Curbishley.

It was the first time the band members talked publicly and at length about that tragic night and the fallout. The documentary helped lead to The Who returning to Cincinnati to play for the first time since that concert in 1979.

Tanya loves being a mother and is grateful she was able to donate a kidney to a person in need.