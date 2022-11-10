Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins treats family to free birthday meal

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins made one family's night out to dinner this week when he paid for their bill.

Server Mackenzie Poor, a server at Nasu Japanese Steakhouse in Newport, posted to Facebook detailing the incident where she was serving a party celebrating a birthday.

During their dinner, a man from another table motioned her over and told her to bring him the party's bill when they finished.

The man — who turned out to be Higgins — told her to keep his identity a mystery.

Higgins did write his name on the back of one of the receipt.

"Happy birthday! Tee Higgins Bengals #85," is what Higgins wrote.

Poor also said that Higgins left her a generous tip.

Poor wrote that it was an awesome moment to be a part of.

"Shout out to Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals on his act of kindness tonight," Poor wrote.

