Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins treats family to free birthday meal

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins takes a selfie with fans after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 5:38 PM, Nov 10, 2022
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins made one family's night out to dinner this week when he paid for their bill.

Server Mackenzie Poor, a server at Nasu Japanese Steakhouse in Newport, posted to Facebook detailing the incident where she was serving a party celebrating a birthday.

During their dinner, a man from another table motioned her over and told her to bring him the party's bill when they finished.

The man — who turned out to be Higgins — told her to keep his identity a mystery.

Higgins did write his name on the back of one of the receipt.

"Happy birthday! Tee Higgins Bengals #85," is what Higgins wrote.

Poor also said that Higgins left her a generous tip.

Poor wrote that it was an awesome moment to be a part of.

"Shout out to Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals on his act of kindness tonight," Poor wrote.

