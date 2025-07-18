'It's been a hard hit' | Federal funding cut threatens Contemporary Arts Center's teen programs

CINCINNATI — A significant funding cut could silence a powerful creative outlet for Cincinnati teens.

The Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) is facing a $129,000 federal funding cut that threatens to halt its teen programs, including paid fellowships that serve nearly 5,000 underserved youth across Cincinnati neighborhoods.

"We had a $175,000 grant through IMLS with Museums for America, which was terminated in April," said Carolyn Hefner, CAC's Chief of External Affairs.

Hefner said the CAC's Creativity Center programs provide more than just artistic opportunities; they create a safe space where teens develop life skills and explore potential career paths.

"They can be surrounded by adults they can look up to as mentors, peers from across the city, and they build a network that is not happening elsewhere in town," said Hefner. "It's been a hard hit. It's also hard to think about a world where we have to serve less teens."

Teens Program Manager Shawn Braley emphasized how these programs connect young people who might otherwise feel isolated.

"They might not have as many folks that are as creative as them or that understand the way that they think about the world, and they're able to meet other teens that are similar to them and find kind of a home here," said Braley.

The funding loss represents about 30% of the CAC's teen programming budget, forcing cuts across the board. This summer, the paid fellowship program was reduced from 10 to three teens hired.

"It was deeply disappointing," said Braley.

As a solution, Fifth Third Bank has stepped up with a $75,000 matching challenge grant from the Patricia Kisker Foundation.

"Dollar for dollar, they will match until July 31, to help us fund over that gap so we can serve more teens consistently through the year," said Hefner.

If you want to help ensure these creative opportunities continue for local youth, you can donate at contemporaryartscenter.org.