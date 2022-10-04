Bengals captain Sam Hubbard launches 'Hubbard's Cupboard' initiative to help Mt. Healthy students

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is continuing his mission to fight food insecurity in his community, launching a new charity initiative at Mt. Healthy City Schools.

The Cincinnati native teamed up with Crayons to Computers and Kroger to create "Hubbard's Cupboards," a program that provides nutritional and educational items students may need.

"I just couldn't imagine being a kid in school hungry ... trying to learn trying to play sports, worrying about your next meal," Hubbard said. "So our mission is just to try to take some of that worry away."

Four schools — Mt. Healthy Junior/Senior High School, Mt. Healthy North Elementary, Mt. Healthy South Elementary and Mt. Healthy Early Learning Center — will participate in the program this academic year. Each school will have a cupboard filled with items like backpacks, pencils, snacks and hygiene products.

The Sam Hubbard Foundation said a fifth school to be named later will also participate.

Hubbard previously partnered with Crayons to Computers to give Bellevue Independent Schools students backpacks and supplies ahead of the first day of classes.

"We're using the funds that we raised during the Super Bowl run, and then my fowling tournament and all the support we received, to put on events like this," Hubbard said at the time.

The foundation received a $33,000 donation from Kroger after the AFC Championship game in recognition of the 33 years between the Bengals' Super Bowl appearances. Southwest Local School District students also raised more than $26,000 for the foundation for classes to be canceled the Monday after the Super Bowl. In January and February alone, the Sam Hubbard Foundation said it raised more than $100,000.

