Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow lead Top 50 NFL Influencer list

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are beloved Cincinnati Bengals on the field. A new survey of their social media presence shows just how much they are also beloved off the field, being named the top social media influencers in the entire NFL.

Both Chase and Burrow are respectively ranked No. 1 and No. 2 on the list of the top 50 NFL social media influencers.

Composed by NFL's Players Association and Zoomph — a digital measurement platform — the list was measured by multiple components for Twitter and Instragram metrics, including frequency of posts, reach, engagement, fan demographic and fan attractiveness. Each player is weighted in each category for their overall Athletic Influencer Score, which can have a maximum of 250. The date range for this was from Jan. 1 to July 31.

Chase — the 2021 NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year — had the highest overall influencer score with 103. The aptly nicknamed Joe Shiesty followed right behind him with 102 points.

Overall, Chase had 67 posts in that time frame. He had just under 1.4 million followers, a 5.38% engagement rate and roughly 89.5 million impressions.

Chase's chain-donning, stylish quarterback only had 14 posts, but had 3.9 million followers, a 6.07% engagement rate and just under 140,000,000 impressions.

The Bengals duo, which has been an iconic on-field tag team since their days at LSU, is sure to garner an even greater social media following as the 2022 season approaches. The Bengals kick off their season on Sept. 11 with a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium.

Burrow threw his first football at training camp on Aug. 8 after he underwent an appendectomy. In terms of recovery, the star quarterback says he's in the process of gaining back the weight he lost due to the surgery.

When asked what he's eating? He answered simply: "Everything."

What are you eating? "Everything." Joe Burrow wouldn't say how much weight he's lost since the appendix surgery – But he said he's gaining it back, in a hurry.@WCPO #Bengals pic.twitter.com/4NaPAlPoeg — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) August 17, 2022

Burrow won't be playing in any preseason games as he continues his recovery, but he will be fully participating in 11 on 11 drills at training camp.

Burrow will be gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated for its September issue. The cover and article are previewed on SI's website, and the print copy hit newsstands last Thursday.

