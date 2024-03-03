Watch Now
Reports: FC Cincinnati to acquire defender DeAndre Yedlin from Inter Miami

TQL Stadium hosted a sell-out crowd for Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup semifinal match between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami. Despite leading 2-1 in stoppage time, the Orange and Blue fell to Lionel Messi-led Miami in a penalty shootout.
Posted at 2:57 PM, Mar 03, 2024
CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati is set to acquire defender DeAndre Yedlin from Inter Miami CF, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported that FCC is acquiring Yedlin for $172,000 in General Allocation Money. The signing also frees up $683,000 in salary budget for Inter Miami.

Yedlin is set to fill the right wing-back spot for Cincinnati after the departure of Santiago Arias.

The 30-year-old broken into the MLS with the Seattle Sounders in 2013. He played two seasons in Seattle before going to Europe to play with Tottenham Hotspur and then Sunderland, Newcastle United and Galatasaray. He joined Inter Miami ahead of the 2022 season.

He also played for the U.S. men's national team as recently as 2023. In total, he's made 81 appearances for the USMNT, and he was part of the 2014 and 2022 World Cup rosters.

Yedlin joins Cincinnati right after they collected their first MLS win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire on Saturday. Prior to that, FCC kicked off the season at home with a scoreless draw against Toronto FC.

Other than Yedlin, FC Cincinnati has acquired multiple other players for the 2024 season, including Pavel Bucha, Corey Baird and Miles Robinson.

