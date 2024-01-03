Reports: FC Cincinnati signs USMNT center back Miles Robinson for 2024 season

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati has landed a strong defensive player to bolster its back line, according to reports from The Athletic.

Tom Bogert and Laurel Pfahler, who both cover sports for The Athletic, reported on social media that FC Cincinnati has finalized the signing of former Atlanta United player Miles Robinson.

Robinson also played center back for the USMNT. He made his debut with the National Team in 2019. In 2021, he was chosen as a member of the USMNT for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, during which Robinson scored the winning goal in extra time against Mexico to clinch the championship.

Up to this point, Robinson has spent his entire soccer career signed to Atlanta United.

According to Pfahler, Robinson is signed to FC Cincinnati through 2024, with an option for 2025.

In December, FC Cincinnati also picked up two players in the MLS SuperDraft, including a standout from nearby University of Dayton.

The Orange and Blue took University of South Florida defender Brian Schaefer with their first pick of the draft, the No. 27 overall selection.

With their second (and final) pick of the draft, FCC nabbed Dayton midfielder/forward Kenji Mboma Dem with the No. 56 overall pick.

At the beginning of December, FC Cincinnati announced it declined options on Santiago Arias, Dominique Badji, Ray Gaddis, Yuya Kubo and Harrison Robledo. Junior Moreno is also out of contract, the team said.

However, less than one week later, FC Cincinnati announced the team was re-signing midfielder Yuya Kubo for the 2024 lineup.