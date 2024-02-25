FC Cincinnati kicks off 2024 season with scoreless draw against Toronto FC

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati kicked off the 2024 MLS season with a draw against Toronto FC.

Floods of Orange and Blue filled TQL Stadium for the scoreless match.

Both teams had fairly even possession of the ball the entire match, but FC Cincinnati had almost double the amount of shots.

Overall, FCC has been dominant over Toronto, having taken them down in four consecutive meetings as well as the six of the last seven overall. The last time Cincinnati and Toronto met, FCC won 3-2 to clinch the Supporters' Shield.

FCC started the match without forward Aaron Boupendza due to a minor hamstring concern, but he entered the match in the 58th minute. Sergio Santos exited the match when Boupendza entered.

Newly acquired winger Luca Orellano, who is on loan from Brazilian club CR Vasco de Gama, made his debut for FC Cincinnati. Defenders Kipp Keller and Miles Robinson also made their first start for the club.

FCC has started the year off with a bang, winning the first leg of their opening round in the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Cavalier F.C. on Thursday.

FC Cincinnati plays Cavalier F.C. next at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. In the regular season, they'll face Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, March 2 at 8:30 p.m.