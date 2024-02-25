Watch Now
SportsFC Cincinnati

Actions

FC Cincinnati kicks off 2024 season with scoreless draw against Toronto FC

FC Cincinnati's captain midfielder is the best player in Major League Soccer for the 2023 season.
FC Cincinnati Toronto FC
Posted at 4:43 PM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 16:44:20-05

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati kicked off the 2024 MLS season with a draw against Toronto FC.

Floods of Orange and Blue filled TQL Stadium for the scoreless match.

Both teams had fairly even possession of the ball the entire match, but FC Cincinnati had almost double the amount of shots.

Overall, FCC has been dominant over Toronto, having taken them down in four consecutive meetings as well as the six of the last seven overall. The last time Cincinnati and Toronto met, FCC won 3-2 to clinch the Supporters' Shield.

FCC started the match without forward Aaron Boupendza due to a minor hamstring concern, but he entered the match in the 58th minute. Sergio Santos exited the match when Boupendza entered.

Newly acquired winger Luca Orellano, who is on loan from Brazilian club CR Vasco de Gama, made his debut for FC Cincinnati. Defenders Kipp Keller and Miles Robinson also made their first start for the club.

FCC has started the year off with a bang, winning the first leg of their opening round in the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Cavalier F.C. on Thursday.

FC Cincinnati plays Cavalier F.C. next at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. In the regular season, they'll face Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, March 2 at 8:30 p.m.

More FC Cincinnati news:
MLS reduces Matt Miazga's three-game suspension from end of last season Here's where to watch FC Cincinnati matches for the 2024 season Source: FCC Cincinnati to loan Álvaro Barreal to Brazilian club Cruzeiro

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.