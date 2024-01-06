Sources: FC Cincinnati finalizing deal to acquire powerhouse forward Corey Baird

CINCINNATI — Sources tell WCPO 9 Sports Anchor Marshall Kramsky FC Cincinnati is finalizing a deal to sign a powerhouse forward.

Tom Bogert first reported on social media that FCC is signing former Houston Dynamo forward Corey Baird.

Baird, 27, had a career-best season with the Houston Dynamo in 2023 w/ 14g/8a across all comps as HOU won U.S. Open Cup.



The 27-year-old had a career-best season in 2023 with Houston, which was a Western Conference finalist and U.S. Open Cup champion, with eight goals and six assists. In his career, he's scored 28 goals alongside 25 assists over 161 regular-season matches.

The news of Baird's acquisition comes just days after it was announced striker Brandon Vazquez would be heading to CF Monterrey. FCC finalized a deal "worth up to $8.5 million" to send the 25-year-old to the Mexican club, according to Bogert. FCC hasn't confirmed Vazquez's departure as of yet.

Baird's addition to the Orange and Blue will place him alongside the likes of Sergio Santos, Arquimides Ordonez and Aaron Boupendza on the team's front lines.

The signing also comes just days after FCC bolstered its back line by signing Miles Robinson. Up to this point, Robinson has spent his entire career signed to Atlanta United. He also played center back for the USMNT after making his debut with the National Team in 2019.

FCC's Ian Murphy, Roman Celentano and Robinson were also just called up to the USMNT's training camp in January. The three players from FC Cincinnati are tied with the Columbus Crew for the most-represented club on the 25-man training camp roster.

FC Cincinnati is set to kick off its 2024 regular season on Feb. 25 with a match against Toronto FC.