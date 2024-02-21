Source: FCC Cincinnati to loan Álvaro Barreal to Brazilian club Cruzeiro

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati is finalizing a loan of Álvaro Barreal to a Brazilian club, a source confirms to WCPO's Caleb Noe. The news comes just one day before the MLS regular season begins.

Barreal will be loaned to Cruzeiro, a club owned by Brazilian legend Ronaldo that competes in the country's top league.

Cruzeiro will have a purchase option worth around $4 million, according to a source. FCC will also have an option to terminate the loan if they receive a better or larger offer this season.

There was a chance Barreal could be moved this offseason, but no deal took place. A source told Noe the club decided to loan him when it became clear the Argentine no longer wanted to play for FCC.

In four seasons with the club, the 23-year-old has played in 104 games, starting 87. He had five goals in 2023 — including two scored in Cincinnati's first match of the MLS Cup Playoffs. He was named to the MLS All-Star Game alongside Luciano Acosta and Matt Miazga.

While the loan is not yet finalized, Barreal is not expected to play in FCC's season opener Thursday in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, nor the MLS opener on Sunday.