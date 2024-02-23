MLS reduces Matt Miazga's three-game suspension from end of last season

CINCINNATI — Matt Miazga will now serve one fewer game suspension than initially ordered by the MLS, the league announced on Friday.

The initial suspension ordered Miazga to sit out three games; he served the first suspension in December, when FC Cincinnati played the Columbus Crew.

Now, the MLS says Miazga is suspended for just two matches, not three. He will serve his second game suspension during FC Cincinnati's home opener game against Toronto FC on February 25.

Thanks to the new reduction by the MLS, Miazga will now be eligible to return to play for the Orange and Blue on March 2, when they take on Chicago Fire FC.

Miazga was also fined for his accused misconduct following FC Cincinnati's match against the New York Red Bulls on Nov. 4.

Miazga earned three yellow cards during the Best-of-3 round in the playoffs, causing him to be suspended during FCC's semifinal victory against the Philadelphia Union.

The MLS didn't specify what this misconduct was, but the Professional Soccer Referees Association, which represents the MLS' referees, said on social media that a player gained "unauthorized" access to the referee locker room after that game. That player had to be "forcibly removed" the union said.