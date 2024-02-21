Here are the bars, restaurants that will air FC Cincinnati matches during the 2024 season

CINCINNATI — The 2024 MLS season is right around the corner, which means its time to don your Orange and Blue for FC Cincinnati.

On Tuesday, FC Cincinnati announced the club's official Pub Partners for the 2024 season, which will broadcast every home and away match. All FCC matches are available to watch via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+.

For the first time this season, Pub Partners are split into a tier system — Platinum, Gold and Silver — with each having different experiences and promotional materials. Platinum bars will host the FC Cincinnati Street Team at one of their watch parties throughout the season.

While FCC's season kicks off on the road Sunday, Feb. 25 against Toronto FC, there are plenty of places in the Tri-State where you can still catch the match.

Here are FC Cincinnati's 2024 Pub Partners:

Platinum:



1860 Taproom & Bottleshop

Alexandria Brewing Company

Bucketheads

Coba Bar & Grill

Dickmann's Sports Cafe

Element Eatery

Hard Rock Cafe Cincinnati

High Grain Brewing

Millions Cafe

Molly Malone's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Murphy's Pub

O'Bryon's Bar & Grill — Newport

Pub at Kolping

Taglio — Columbia-Tusculum

Taglio — Over-the-Rhine

The Growler House

The Pitch Cincy

West Side Brewing

Gold:



Ace's Pickleball + Kitchen

Bean & Barley

Gilligan's on the Green

Hi-Wire Brewing Cincinnati

Hops and Berry Taproom

Knox Joseph Distillery at the OTR Stillhouse

Queen City Radio

Rhinehaus

Rusk Kitchen and Bar

The Back Porch Saloon

The Establishment — Oakley

Triple Cats Bar & Grille

Twelve08

Voodoo Brewery Cincinnati

W Bar + Bistro

Silver:

