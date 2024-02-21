Watch Now
Here are the bars, restaurants that will air FC Cincinnati matches during the 2024 season

Official Pub Partners will air all home and away matches
Jeff Dean/AP
Fans cheer during a MLS soccer match between Toronto FC and FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Cincinnati.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 12:57:48-05

CINCINNATI — The 2024 MLS season is right around the corner, which means its time to don your Orange and Blue for FC Cincinnati.

On Tuesday, FC Cincinnati announced the club's official Pub Partners for the 2024 season, which will broadcast every home and away match. All FCC matches are available to watch via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+.

For the first time this season, Pub Partners are split into a tier system — Platinum, Gold and Silver — with each having different experiences and promotional materials. Platinum bars will host the FC Cincinnati Street Team at one of their watch parties throughout the season.

While FCC's season kicks off on the road Sunday, Feb. 25 against Toronto FC, there are plenty of places in the Tri-State where you can still catch the match.

Here are FC Cincinnati's 2024 Pub Partners:

Platinum:

  • 1860 Taproom & Bottleshop
  • Alexandria Brewing Company
  • Bucketheads
  • Coba Bar & Grill
  • Dickmann's Sports Cafe
  • Element Eatery
  • Hard Rock Cafe Cincinnati
  • High Grain Brewing
  • Millions Cafe
  • Molly Malone's Irish Pub & Restaurant
  • Murphy's Pub
  • O'Bryon's Bar & Grill — Newport
  • Pub at Kolping
  • Taglio — Columbia-Tusculum
  • Taglio — Over-the-Rhine
  • The Growler House
  • The Pitch Cincy
  • West Side Brewing

Gold:

  • Ace's Pickleball + Kitchen
  • Bean & Barley
  • Gilligan's on the Green
  • Hi-Wire Brewing Cincinnati
  • Hops and Berry Taproom
  • Knox Joseph Distillery at the OTR Stillhouse
  • Queen City Radio
  • Rhinehaus
  • Rusk Kitchen and Bar
  • The Back Porch Saloon
  • The Establishment — Oakley
  • Triple Cats Bar & Grille
  • Twelve08
  • Voodoo Brewery Cincinnati
  • W Bar + Bistro

Silver:

  • Barleycorn's Brewhouse
  • Barrel House Kitchen & Bar
  • Buffalo Wild Wings — Green Township
  • Buffalo Wild Wings — Harrison
  • Buffalo Wild Wings — Mason
  • High Grain Brewing — Silverton
  • Higher Gravity — Northside
  • Higher Gravity — Summit Park
  • Northwood Cide Company
  • Queen City Exchange
  • R.P. McMurphy's Irish Pub
  • Taglio — Montgomery
  • Wandering Monsters Brewing Company
