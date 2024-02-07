FC Cincinnati acquires midfielder Pavel Bucha from Czech First League

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati has acquired midfielder Pavel Bucha from FC Viktoria Plzeň of the Czech First League, according to a press release from FC Cincinnati.

The 25-year-old was acquired via transfer through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

"I am proud to finally be a part of this team," said Bucha in the press release. "I feel great and very welcome here, and I am excited about working with this group of players and coaches. I cannot wait to get this season started."

Despite his young age, Bucha has had over 200 professional appearances with clubs in his native country of Czech Republic. For the past six seasons specifically, Bucha has played with FC Viktoria Plzeň. In that time, Bucha scored 27 goals with 21 assists in his 163 appearance with the club.

Duing his time with FC Viktoria Plzeň, Bucha appeared in all six matches in the UEFA Conference League Group Stage, where the Czech side advanced to the Conference League Knockout Stage with six wins and a perfect 18 points.

In the last season, Bucha started in 41 matches and scored five goals, setting a career high.

"We're thrilled to welcome Pavel to the club," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati's general manager, in a press release. "His understanding of the game, ability to cover ground and experience at the top levels of European soccer make him a valuable addition. He's also an exceptional teammate who will fit seamlessly into the group."

Bucha made his professional debut on Feb. 17, 2018 with SK Slavia Prague after he came up through the organization's youth system. From there, he spent the end of the 2018-2019 season into the 2019-2020 season on loan with Czech club FK Mladá Boleslav.