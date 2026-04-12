'We've got a script' | Mark Wahlberg working on movie about Reds legend Pete Rose

CINCINNATI — Pete Rose may not be in the National Baseball Hall of Fame yet — much to the displeasure of many — but he may be headed for the big screen.

Actor Mark Wahlberg announced on a podcast that he's working on a movie about the Cincinnati Reds legend and MLB all-time hit king, who died in September 2024.

Wahlberg talked about the film on an April 9 episode of the "Throwbacks" podcast, hosted by Matt Leinart and Jerry Ferrara.

"We're talking about doing Pete Rose, right now," Wahlberg said on the podcast.

The Boston-born actor has done several sports-related movies, including "Invincible" and "The Fighter."

He said the biopic on Charlie Hustle would follow Rose's life when he's older, as well as his second stint in Cincinnati as a player and manager from 1984-1986. Rose managed the Reds after he retired from playing through the 1989 season.

Wahlberg, who has produced several films he's acted in, such as "Lone Survivor," "Deepwater Horizon" and more, said that a script has been written for the movie. He did not say if he planned on acting in the film or who he envisions playing Rose in the movie.

"We've been actively developing that right now and speaking to filmmakers, so we've got a script," Wahlberg said.

It's also unclear if the movie about the Cincinnati native would actually be filmed in the Queen City.

Cincinnati has been a popular filming city for the past few decades, with recent movies like "The Bikeriders," "Superman" and others filming in the area. A project believed to be the "Superman" sequel, "Man of Tomorrow," is expected to film in Cincinnati soon.

The Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit database currently does not have any listings with Rose's name or Wahlberg's.