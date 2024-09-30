Watch Now
Reports: Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose has died

Pete Rose, baseball's hit king, is in declining health, court documents say
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose has died, according to multiple reports. The Cincinnati native who attended Western Hills High School and spent most of his career with the Reds died at the age of 83.

During his career, the 17-time All-Star won three World Series championships, was named National League and World Series MVP, and received two Gold Glove Awards. His No. 14 is retired in Cincinnati and he is in the Reds Hall of Fame.

The MLB hit king was banned from baseball — making him permanently ineligible for the Hall of Fame — in 1989 after accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played and managed the Reds. He has applied for reinstatement several times, but Commissioner Rob Manfred rejected his requests.

