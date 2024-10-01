Pete Rose's Hall of Fame ban: Could the MLB hit king be inducted posthumously?

CINCINNATI — Pete Rose, a legendary but controversial figure in Major League Baseball, has died at the age of 83.

The Cincinnati Reds great broke multiple league records during his career, but was never elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame due to permanent ineligibility.

When the MLB hired special counsel John Dowd to look into allegations that Rose had gambled on games while playing and managing the Reds, many of his supporters said they didn't believe the accusations. But the Dowd Report provided testimony from associates claiming Rose did, as well as his alleged betting slips and the checks he used to pay off debts.

The day Pete Rose was banned from baseball

After that report, on Aug. 24, 1989, Rose voluntarily accepted a ban from baseball, which made him ineligible for the Hall of Fame.

Still, that didn't stop MLB's hit king and his fans from pushing for him to get a spot in Cooperstown. Since his banning, Rose has applied for reinstatement several times.

In his last known letter to current commissioner Rob Manfred in 2022, Rose said he wanted to ask for forgiveness and get another chance at achieving his "dream to be considered for the Hall of Fame."

"I also know that I disappointed many Reds fans and baseball fans," Rose said. "Besides spending time with my kids and my partner, there's nothing that made me happier than playing in front of fans. That I let them down and brought shame to the sport we all love is something I think about every day."

Manfred did not appear to respond to the letter and had rejected Rose's previous requests.

Has it been done before?

A look at the list of people banned from the MLB shows individuals can be reinstated, which would mean they are re-eligible for the Hall of Fame.

Ferguson Jenkins, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991, was banned in 1980 after cocaine was found with him during a customs search in Toronto. He was originally suspended but an independent arbiter reinstated him before his retirement.

Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle were both banned — after they were inducted into the Hall of Fame — when they were hired by casinos in Atlantic City. Their bans took place before the Hall of Fame decided against inducting banned individuals and the Hall did not take away their honors. They were reinstated in 1985.

None of their situations are that similar to Rose's, though. Other individuals who were banned for throwing games or betting on their team's games have not been reinstated.

Former Reds owner Marge Schott was banned in 1996 after racist and antisemitic comments. She was reinstated in 1998.

Renewed push for eligibility

Since his death, former Reds and other MLB players have called for him to be included in the Hall of Fame.

Fellow Cincinnati native Ron Oester, who played with and for Rose, told WCPO's Marshall Kramsky it is "sad as hell that he's in heaven's Hall of Fame before the one he should have been in first."

Pete Rose and Ron Oester shared a special bond. Cincinnati kids who made their dream come true, winning with the Reds.



In a statement on social media, former Reds pitcher Danny Graves said "Put the Hit King in the HOF please!!!"

Brandon Phillips also posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Watch him make the HOF now."

The Hall of Fame itself released a statement after Rose's death.

"The Hall of Fame remembers Pete Rose, MLB's all-time hits and games played leader, who passed away on Monday. 'Charlie Hustle' won three batting titles, earned 17 All-Star Game selections and won three World Series championships," the Hall said on X.

The Hall of Fame remembers Pete Rose, MLB's all-time hits and games played leader, who passed away on Monday.



Even if he was reinstated by the league, the Hall of Fame would have to elect him, which they have chosen not to do for other superstars like Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds or Alex Rodriguez due to their alleged wrongdoings.