Will 'Superman: Legacy' film in Cleveland and Cincinnati? Rumors intensify after Ohio releases tax credits

CINCINNATI — It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's Superman filming in Cincinnati?!

The Ohio Department of Development announced earlier this month tax credits for the filming of multiple TV shows and films across the state — including one movie, "Genesis," nabbing more than $11 million for production in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Internet sleuths immediately began digging, finding that "Genesis" is believed to be the working title for the upcoming DC Universe movie, "Superman: Legacy."

WCPO's sister station in Cleveland, WEWS, reported that the blog Midwest Movie Maker first published an article, Everything we know about ‘Superman: Legacy’ filming on-location in Cleveland and Cincinnati, citing the tax credits.

The state's database lists S&K Pictures, Inc. as the applicant behind the tax credits for "Genesis." S&K Pictures, Inc. is a company that works under Warner Bros., of which DC Entertainment is a subsidiary. The contact for the application also links back to a Warner Bros. executive.

Cleveland, of course, is known as the birthplace of Superman. The character's creators, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, both hail from the city's Glenville neighborhood. But that isn't the famous comic book's only Ohio connection.

The Hall of Justice, the fictional headquarters for the Justice League, is based on Cincinnati's Union Terminal. Cincinnati Museum Center notes that artist Al Gumer drew the hall to have the same facade as Union Terminal. Perhaps "Superman: Legacy" will want to film at the original Hall of Justice?

State data does not show when the movie may be filmed in Cincinnati, but DC Studios CEO James Gunn said early this year that production is underway. The movie is slated to premiere in the summer of 2025.

David Corenswet has been tapped for the titular role, with "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Rachel Brosnahan cast as Lois Lane and "X-Men: First Class" star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Gunn, writer and director of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" will write and direct the film.