Project believed to be 'Superman' sequel 'Man of Tomorrow' to film in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — First, there was "Genesis." Now, a feature film under the working title "Exodus" will be filmed in Cincinnati — and eagle-eyed fans know exactly what that means.

The Ohio Department of Development this month announced more than $3 million in funding to support production projects in the state. One of those projects is the movie "Exodus," which received more than $1.9 million to film in Cincinnati.

According to the department's data center, the applicant for "Exodus" is S&K Pictures, Inc., a company that works under Warner Bros., of which DC Entertainment is a subsidiary. The contact for the application also links back to the same Warner Bros. executive who submitted the application for the 2024 project "Genesis," which we now know became James Gunn's "Superman."

Matching the timeline for "Exodus," Gunn told radio host Howard Stern his movie's sequel, "Man of Tomorrow," is set to begin filming in April.

Interestingly, "Genesis" received more than $11 million for production in both Cincinnati and Cleveland. The "Exodus" application only lists Cincinnati as a filming location.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, "Man of Tomorrow" will mostly shoot in Georgia. Likely, Cincinnati will once again be used as the filming location for the Hall of Justice, the headquarters for DC Universe's "Justice Gang." Cincinnati's Union Terminal, as most super fans know, is the model for the Hall of Justice in the cartoons.

Ohio's Motion Picture Tax Credit Program will give the production a refundable tax credit of 30% on cast and crew wages, as well as other in-state spending. According to the Department of Development, the projects receiving tax credits are expected to create more than 30 new jobs and "have an estimated economic impact of more than $14.6 million."