Email address: Valerie.Lyons@wcpo.com

Phone: 513-919-1121

When did you start working here? September 2022

Where else have you worked? Before joining the WCPO 9 Team, I worked as a reporter/MMJ at WEVV 44News in Evansville, Indiana.

Where did you go to college? I am a proud University of Florida alumna. GO GATORS!

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work? Making an impact. I love getting out into the community and meeting people from all walks of life. Whether learning about their passions, triumphs, concerns or challenges, I love telling their stories. Having people put their trust in you and being able to put that trust into a piece of journalism that’s meaningful and driven, is what the being a journalist is all about.

What are you most proud of in your own life? Following through with my aspirations. I’m lucky to say, all the main life goals I’ve set for myself thus far have come to fruition. It’s humbling and gratifying to be where I am and I’m grateful to all my family, friends and peers who have helped me along the way.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State? Being in the Queen City! Cincinnati has such rich history and culture and I’m thrilled to take it all in. As a sports fan, arts lover and foodie, there’s always going to be something for me to do. Most importantly, my new zoo membership so I can see my favorite hippos Fiona, Bibi, Tucker and now baby boy Fritz!

Apps I can't live without: Twitter, YouTube and my Dunkin’ app (I’m a loyal perks member – I’ve got to get those points!)

All-Time favorites:

Food? Goldfish (the snack that smiles back)

Drink? Coffee

Music? Bastille, Imagine Dragons, The Struts, Queen, Foreigner

TV Shows: Stranger Things, Outlander, 90 Day Fiancé, Forensic Files

Books: Any Sarah J Maas book, Outlander series

Movies: Forrest Gump, Elf, Twister, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones

Sports: Florida Gators, New York Rangers, New York Mets, New York Jets, Liverpool LFC (The Jets are so tragic I’ll more than happily adopt the Bengals)