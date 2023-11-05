Some neutral locations are set for Ohio high school football regional semifinals Nov. 10

CINCINNATI — The Ohio High School Athletic Association is in the process Sunday afternoon of informing schools of the neutral sites for the football regional semifinals Nov. 10.

There are 13 Greater Cincinnati teams remaining in the postseason.

In Division I, Region 4, Mason (7-5) plays Moeller (8-4) Friday night at Princeton. This is the second straight season these two programs are meeting in the regional semifinals. Moeller won 24-16 in 2022.

Also, Princeton (12-0) plays Lakota West (10-2) at Mason. This is the second meeting between these two programs this season. Princeton won 18-3 at Lakota West Aug. 25.

In Division II, Region 8, Anderson (11-1) plays Harrison (9-3) in the first meeting between the programs since 2019.

Withrow (11-1) plays Troy (11-1) in the other regional semifinal. Withrow, which has set a single-season record for most wins in a season, is making its first football regional semifinal appearance in the 104-year history of the school.

In Division III, Region 12, Badin (12-0) plays Wapakoneta (10-2) in a regional semifinal. The winner plays either Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-2) or Celina (10-2) in the regional semifinal Nov. 17.

In Division IV, Region 16, Wyoming (11-1) plays Springfield Shawnee (11-1) in a regional semifinal Friday night. The winner plays Clinton-Massie (12-0) or Alter (9-3) in the regional final Nov. 17.

In Division V, Region 20, Germantown Valley View (11-1) plays Purcell Marian (10-2). Waynesville (10-2) goes against Brookville (10-2) in the other regional semifinal.

In Division VI, Region 24, Cincinnati Country Day (12-0) plays Versailles (10-2) in a regional semifinal in Xenia. The Nighthawks have a 12-0 record for the first time in program history. The winner plays Anna (7-5) or New Madison Tri-Village (11-1) in a regional final Nov. 17.

A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into neutral site selections, according to the OHSAA.

The OHSAA said that rarely can an available site be found exactly halfway between the two schools. Neutral sites receive a rental fee amount from the OHSAA and they keep revenue from concessions, parking and program sales.

All seven divisions of the Ohio high school football playoffs are being played on Friday nights this season until the state finals. The regional finals are scheduled for Nov. 17 while the state semifinals are Nov. 24.

The OHSAA announced this past week the state championships schedule for Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 in Canton.

This is the third year of a three-year contract between the OHSAA and Pro Football Hall of Fame. The OHSAA is on record of saying it wants to continue the state football finals in Canton beyond this season.

Friday, Nov. 10

Ohio high school football regional semifinals

Division I, Region 4

Mason (7-5) vs. Moeller (8-4) at Princeton

Princeton (12-0) vs. Lakota West (10-2) at Mason

Division II, Region 8

Anderson (11-1) vs. Harrison (9-3)

Withrow (11-1) vs. Troy (11-1) at Welcome Stadium

Division III, Region 12

Badin (12-0) vs. Wapakoneta (10-2)

Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-2) vs. Celina (10-2)

Division IV, Region 16

Clinton-Massie (12-0) vs. Alter (9-3)

Wyoming (11-1) vs. Springfield Shawnee (11-1) at Welcome Stadium

Division V, Region 20

Germantown Valley View (11-1) vs. Purcell Marian (10-2)

Waynesville (10-2) vs. Brookville (10-2)

Division VI, Region 24

Cincinnati Country Day (12-0) vs. Versailles (10-2) at Xenia

Anna (7-5) vs. New Madison Tri-Village (11-1)

Indiana football

Class 3A regional

Batesville at Heritage Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A regional

East Central at Evansville Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky football

Second round of playoffs

Class 1A

NewCath vs. Dayton (at Dixie Heights)

Newport at Ludlow

Class 2A

Breathitt County at Beechwood

Class 3A

Lloyd at East Carter

Class 4A

Ashland Blazer at CovCath

Class 5A

Dixie Heights at Highlands

Cooper at Scott County

Class 6A

Bullitt East at Ryle

