Some neutral locations are set for Ohio high school football regional semifinals Nov. 10

CINCINNATI — The Ohio High School Athletic Association is in the process Sunday afternoon of informing schools of the neutral sites for the football regional semifinals Nov. 10.
There are 13 Greater Cincinnati teams remaining in the postseason.
In Division I, Region 4, Mason (7-5) plays Moeller (8-4) Friday night at Princeton. This is the second straight season these two programs are meeting in the regional semifinals. Moeller won 24-16 in 2022.
Also, Princeton (12-0) plays Lakota West (10-2) at Mason. This is the second meeting between these two programs this season. Princeton won 18-3 at Lakota West Aug. 25.
In Division II, Region 8, Anderson (11-1) plays Harrison (9-3) in the first meeting between the programs since 2019.
Withrow (11-1) plays Troy (11-1) in the other regional semifinal. Withrow, which has set a single-season record for most wins in a season, is making its first football regional semifinal appearance in the 104-year history of the school.
In Division III, Region 12, Badin (12-0) plays Wapakoneta (10-2) in a regional semifinal. The winner plays either Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-2) or Celina (10-2) in the regional semifinal Nov. 17.
In Division IV, Region 16, Wyoming (11-1) plays Springfield Shawnee (11-1) in a regional semifinal Friday night. The winner plays Clinton-Massie (12-0) or Alter (9-3) in the regional final Nov. 17.
In Division V, Region 20, Germantown Valley View (11-1) plays Purcell Marian (10-2). Waynesville (10-2) goes against Brookville (10-2) in the other regional semifinal.
In Division VI, Region 24, Cincinnati Country Day (12-0) plays Versailles (10-2) in a regional semifinal in Xenia. The Nighthawks have a 12-0 record for the first time in program history. The winner plays Anna (7-5) or New Madison Tri-Village (11-1) in a regional final Nov. 17.
A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into neutral site selections, according to the OHSAA.
The OHSAA said that rarely can an available site be found exactly halfway between the two schools. Neutral sites receive a rental fee amount from the OHSAA and they keep revenue from concessions, parking and program sales.
All seven divisions of the Ohio high school football playoffs are being played on Friday nights this season until the state finals. The regional finals are scheduled for Nov. 17 while the state semifinals are Nov. 24.
The OHSAA announced this past week the state championships schedule for Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 in Canton.
This is the third year of a three-year contract between the OHSAA and Pro Football Hall of Fame. The OHSAA is on record of saying it wants to continue the state football finals in Canton beyond this season.
Friday, Nov. 10
Ohio high school football regional semifinals
Division I, Region 4
Mason (7-5) vs. Moeller (8-4) at Princeton
Princeton (12-0) vs. Lakota West (10-2) at Mason
Division II, Region 8
Anderson (11-1) vs. Harrison (9-3)
Withrow (11-1) vs. Troy (11-1) at Welcome Stadium
Division III, Region 12
Badin (12-0) vs. Wapakoneta (10-2)
Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-2) vs. Celina (10-2)
Division IV, Region 16
Clinton-Massie (12-0) vs. Alter (9-3)
Wyoming (11-1) vs. Springfield Shawnee (11-1) at Welcome Stadium
Division V, Region 20
Germantown Valley View (11-1) vs. Purcell Marian (10-2)
Waynesville (10-2) vs. Brookville (10-2)
Division VI, Region 24
Cincinnati Country Day (12-0) vs. Versailles (10-2) at Xenia
Anna (7-5) vs. New Madison Tri-Village (11-1)
Indiana football
Class 3A regional
Batesville at Heritage Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A regional
East Central at Evansville Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky football
Second round of playoffs
Class 1A
NewCath vs. Dayton (at Dixie Heights)
Newport at Ludlow
Class 2A
Breathitt County at Beechwood
Class 3A
Lloyd at East Carter
Class 4A
Ashland Blazer at CovCath
Class 5A
Dixie Heights at Highlands
Cooper at Scott County
Class 6A
Bullitt East at Ryle