OHSAA announces football state championships schedule for Nov. 30-Dec. 2

CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday morning the schedule for the seven football state championship games that will be played Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The state championship games will be played in the following order:

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Division II championship game, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Division VI championship game, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Division III championship game, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1 – Division I championship game, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 - Division VII championship game, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division V championship game, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Division IV championship game, 7:30 p.m.

This Friday marks the second round or regional quarterfinals of the Ohio high school football postseason. There are 23 Greater Cincinnati teams still in the playoffs.

On Sunday, the OHSAA will announce the neutral host locations for the Nov. 10 regional semifinals.

A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into neutral site selections, according to the OHSAA.

The OHSAA said that rarely can an available site be found exactly halfway between the two schools. Neutral sites receive a rental fee amount from the OHSAA and they keep revenue from concessions, parking and program sales.

All seven divisions of the Ohio high school football playoffs are being played on Friday nights this season until the state finals.

The regional finals are scheduled for Nov. 17 while the state semifinals are Nov. 24.

This is the third year of a three-year contract between the OHSAA and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The OHSAA is on record of saying it wants to continue the state football finals in Canton beyond this season.

