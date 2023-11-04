'That was a big-time win': Withrow football team advances to its first regional semifinal

CINCINNATI — The Withrow High School football program continues to build on a significant legacy this postseason.

The Tigers defeated visiting Winton Woods 16-7 Friday night in a Division II, Region 8 quarterfinal.

"It's exciting," Withrow coach Kali Jones said Saturday morning. "That was a historic win. It's a great group of seniors who have been battle-tested. We always talk about crossing the river. That was a big-time win for CPS (Cincinnati Public Schools), the inner city of Cincinnati."

Withrow (11-1) will make its first regional semifinal appearance in the school's 104-year history next week when it plays Troy (11-1) at a location to be determined Sunday.

The Tigers also set a program record for most wins (11) in a season on Friday night.

"I'm really proud of this team," Jones said. "We executed at a high level."

The Tigers have discussed the 16-week goal all season; Friday night was another part of that desired journey. Withrow earned 305 yards of total offense and the offensive line played very well - allowing no sacks against Winton Woods.

Senior running back Demetrius Howard had nine carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State verbal commit) had five receptions for 111 yards.

Senior quarterback Luke Dunn was 11 of 19 passing for 149 yards.

Senior kicker Rex Shaffer's field goal also helped to lift the Tigers to their eighth consecutive win.

Shaffer, who is 5 of 6 on field goals and 46 of 47 on extra points, also plays for the Seven Hills soccer team. Seven Hills plays Waynesville in a Division III regional final Saturday afternoon in Dayton; several Withrow teammates are going to the game in support of Shaffer.

It's also part of a significant brotherhood within the Withrow football program.

While the Tigers' season has included plenty of milestones and significant statistics, Jones said the team is focused on the weekly task during the postseason.

"It's been a special run," Jones said.

Harrison earns upset

Harrison went on the road to defeat Clayton Northmont 20-17 Friday night in a matchup of Nos. 4 and 5 seeds in Division II, Region 8.

"Huge win," Harrison coach Derek Rehage said. "Our kids believe right now."

The Wildcats played well in all three phases of the game. The defense earned significant stops and the offensive converted some important fourth downs.

Junior Cole Koops had 25 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Dickie Engel ran for a touchdown and threw for another score. Senior wide receiver Luke Rogers had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Harrison (9-3), in the regional semifinal for the first time since 2019, plays No. 1 seed Anderson (11-1) Nov. 10 at a location to be determined.

Anderson defeated Kings 41-3. Senior Brodey Berg had 21 carries for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Mike Smith had seven receptions for 124 yards. Junior Trace Jallick had seven receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Justice Burnam was 19 of 25 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense had two interceptions and senior safety Joey Emrick had a game-high eight tackles.

Division I

Moeller defeated host St. Xavier 10-7 Friday night as the Crusaders earned their third consecutive regional semifinal appearance.

Senior running back Jordan Marshall (Michigan verbal commit) scored a touchdown. The 2022 Ohio Gatorade player of the year returned to the starting lineup after missing the past two games due to injury.

Moeller (8-4) plays Mason (7-5) for the second straight season in the regional semifinal round.

Mason, a No. 9 seed, upset No. 1 seed Milford 10-9 Friday night.

"I said after the game, 'How about them Comets?' And after that I asked them how they felt after they beat the No. 1 seeded team in our region and the No. 4 team in the state of Ohio," Mason coach Brian Castner said. "And they all got excited. I can't tell how I'm proud I am of this whole senior group to persevere through the whole year and to be where we're at right now, the Sweet 16."

Princeton has a 12-0 record for the first time in program history, according to statistician Dan Wright. The Vikings defeated Hamilton 31-14. Princeton plays Lakota West Nov. 10. It is the second meeting this season.

Princeton won the Week 2 game in West Chester. The Firebirds have won 10 consecutive games since that matchup. Lakota West defeated Elder 24-14 Friday night.

Badin remains undefeated

Badin (12-0) defeated visiting Bellbrook 24-6 to remain undefeated and advance to the Division III regional semifinal against Wapakoneta (10-2) Nov. 10.

"We got off to a fast start which was great," Badin coach Nick Yordy said. "All phases played really well. The kids were locked in and focused."

Clinton-Massie, Wyoming advance

Clinton-Massie, the No. 1 seed in Division IV, Region 16, defeated McNicholas 24-23 in overtime Friday night. The Falcons (12-0) play Alter (9-3) in a regional semifinal.

Wyoming defeated host Taft 35-26. Senior linebacker DJ Gray had a team-high 13 tackles and an interception.

"I loved the way our team competed and battled to win," Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock said. "It was a team effort in all three phases."

Wyoming (11-1) advances to its eighth consecutive regional semifinal next week. The Cowboys play Springfield Shawnee (11-1) at a location to be determined.

Purcell Marian wins a thriller

Senior kicker Tyler Rude made a 30-yard field goal to lift the Cavaliers past host Chillicothe Zane Trace 30-28 Friday night.

The Cavaliers, the No. 5 seed in Division V, Region 20, had possession with 1:42 left and trailed by one point en route to the winning drive.

"Just fighting through adversity in a hostile environment - the composure to drive the length of the field and knock in a field goal to walk off with a win," Cavaliers coach Jeremy Pflug said. "Unbelievable!"

Purcell Marian (10-2) plays No. 1 seed Germantown Valley View (11-1) Nov. 10.

Cincinnati Country Day stays undefeated

Cincinnati Country Day has a 12-0 record for the first time in program history, according to head coach Dennis Coyle, who is also the school's athletic director. This year is the 84th team in program history.

"I'm proud of all the work they have put in to rebuild the program," Coyle said. "It's hard to believe when these boys were freshmen during the COVID year we were 0-6 and could not finish our last game of the season."

Cincinnati Country Day defeated Bainbridge Paint Valley 26-14 in a Division VI regional quarterfinal Friday night. The Nighthawks play Versailles (10-2) in a Division VI regional semifinal Nov. 10.

Ohio high school football regional semifinals

Friday, Nov. 10

Division I, Region 4

Mason (7-5) vs. Moeller (8-4)

Princeton (12-0) vs. Lakota West (10-2)

Division II, Region 8

Anderson (11-1) vs. Harrison (9-3)

Withrow (11-1) vs. Troy (11-1)

Division III, Region 12

Badin (12-0) vs. Wapakoneta (10-2)

Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-2) vs. Celina (10-2)

Division IV, Region 16

Clinton-Massie (12-0) vs. Alter (9-3)

Wyoming (11-1) vs. Springfield Shawnee (11-1)

Division V, Region 20

Germantown Valley View (11-1) vs. Purcell Marian (10-2)

Waynesville (10-2) vs. Brookville (10-2)

Division VI, Region 24

Cincinnati Country Day (12-0) vs. Versailles (10-2)

Anna (7-5) vs. New Madison Tri-Village (11-1)

