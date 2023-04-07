Purcell Marian's Dee Alexander named to MaxPreps Sophomore All-America team

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian 2025 wing Dee Alexander was named this week to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America team.

Alexander, named Ohio's Ms. Basketball and the Division II state player of the year in March, is one of five players in the entire nation to be named to the first team. Alexander is the only Ohio girls basketball player to be named on any of the three teams that recognizes the 2025 class.

Alexander, the 2022-23 MaxPreps Ohio High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year, led Purcell Marian to its second straight state championship March 11 at University of Dayton Arena.

"I'm happy and honored to be able to coach a kid like her and her hard work is paying off," Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley said in March. "Every day in practice she's pushing herself. She's pushing the girls around her."

Alexander scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds and three steals as Purcell Marian (27-2) defeated Canal Fulton Northwest to capture the Division II state title. Alexander has scored 1,361 points in her high school career.

This is the second straight season that Alexander has received national accolades from MaxPreps. She was also named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America team in 2022.

Alexander is ranked the nation's No. 4 player overall in the 2025 class by ESPN. She averaged 25.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals this season. She had 35 college scholarship offers entering the state Final Four.

Mason sophomore point guard Madison Parrish was named an honorable mention selection by MaxPreps. Parrish was a Division I third team all-state selection. She averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Comets (25-2), who were a regional semifinalist.

